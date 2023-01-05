How to Watch World Juniors Hockey 2023 Final, Canada vs. Czechia, Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 World Juniors Hockey championship game has arrived, with Canada set to take on Czechia for the gold medal. Canada took down the U.S. 6-2 in Wednesday’s semi-final matchup, storming out of the locker room in the second period after falling down 2-0 early in the game. The Czech team defeated Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the other semi-final game, and the two finalists are set to clash on Thursday, Jan. 5 on the NHL Network. You can watch the gold medal game with a seven-day free trial of fuboTV and fubo Extra add-on.

How to Watch World Juniors Hockey 2023 Final

About World Juniors Hockey 2023 Final

Thanks to their 6-2 victory over Team U.S.A., the Canadians are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the finals. Canadian goaltender Thomas Milic stopped 43 shots in the semi-final, with Joshua Roy notching two goals to put the American team on ice. Canada now has the opportunity to win its 20th overall World Juniors championship, and it would be the first team since 2009 to win back-to-back gold medals at the tournament.

To do so, however, they’ll have to get past Czechia. The Czech team beat the Canadians in the first game of the tournament on Dec. 26, winning by a score of 5-2. This will be Czechia’s first appearance in the final since 2001, which is also the last time it won the tournament. They’ll need to lean on stars like David Jiricek and Jiri Kulich if they want to beat the Canadians on their own home ice and return to Europe with the gold medal.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a seven-day free trial.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the World Juniors gold medal game. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, during the regular season and the playoffs.

How to Stream IIHF 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Services