How to Watch ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Celebrate the holiday of love with “World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day,” an hour-long special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton. Premiering on The CW on Saturday, February 12 at 9 PM ET, you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day’

About ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day’

Season 2 Episode 12 of “World's Funniest Animals” features the cutest, most hilarious clips of loving llamas, rambunctious rhinos, a plethora of puppies, howling homecomings, leaping lambs, and more. Witness animals you would not expect to get along during the season of love.

“World’s Funniest Animals” is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and includes her celebrity guest panel providing commentaries such as AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, Katherine Murray, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, and Noah Matthews.

The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, clips from major motion pictures as well as your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that will surprise everyone, videos of babies and pets together and even celebrities with their own adorable pets.

How to Stream ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day’ on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

