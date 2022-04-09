How to Watch ‘Would I Lie to You’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

The CW will premiere its comedy series “Would I Lie to You?” on Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 8 premiere of “Masters of Illusion.” Watch them both for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Would I Lie to You’ Premiere

When: Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET TV: The CW

The CW Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Would I Lie to You’

“Would I Lie to You?” is a comedy panel show based on a British series. The U.S. version will be hosted by Aasif Mandvi with team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees. The show will pit Walsh and Jalees against each other as their respective teams form elaborate tales that are either completely true or very false.

Celebrity guests include Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Andrea Martin, Michael Ian Black, Laura Benanti, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, and former U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York, Preet Bharara.

How to Stream ‘Would I Lie to You’Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Would I Lie to You” on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options