How to Watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Wu-Tang is forever, but the series that chronicles the group’s rise to fame must come to an end sooner or later. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will debut its third and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Hulu. This season will show how the Wu-Tang Clan deals with the success generated by their debut album. Will it help cement the group’s place as a rising star in the hip hop scene, or will ambition tear them apart? You can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere

You may call yourself a Wu-Tang Clan fan, but you’ve never seen their story told like this before. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” was co-created by group member The RZA, so audiences know they’re getting a true behind-the-scenes peek at the inner workings of the Clan.

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, this season will follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Can you watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 on Hulu.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Can you watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer

  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3

    February 15, 2023

    Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
