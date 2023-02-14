How to Watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Wu-Tang is forever, but the series that chronicles the group’s rise to fame must come to an end sooner or later. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will debut its third and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Hulu . This season will show how the Wu-Tang Clan deals with the success generated by their debut album. Will it help cement the group’s place as a rising star in the hip hop scene, or will ambition tear them apart? You can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere

You may call yourself a Wu-Tang Clan fan, but you’ve never seen their story told like this before. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” was co-created by group member The RZA, so audiences know they’re getting a true behind-the-scenes peek at the inner workings of the Clan.

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, this season will follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3 Premiere on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, February 15, 2023

: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, February 15, 2023

: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, February 15, 2023

: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, February 22, 2023

: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, March 1, 2023

: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Episode 6 : Wednesday, March 8, 2023

: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Episode 7 : Wednesday, March 15, 2023

: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Episode 8 : Wednesday, March 22, 2023

: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Episode 9 : Wednesday, March 29, 2023

: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Episode 10: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

