How to Watch ‘Biography: WWE Legends,’ ‘WWE Rivals,’ ‘WWE Smack Talk’ Premieres for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After debuting a series of “Biography” documentaries about WWE legends in 2021, A&E will premiere a second season of “Biography: WWE Legends” — including looks at The Undertaker, Lex Luger, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X, and more — as well as two other wrestling-focused shows, “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk” on Sunday, July 10. The WWE block starts at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch the shows with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: A&E

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM.

About “Biography: WWE Legends,” “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk”

This year’s “Biography” series will feature looks at such wrestling legends as The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X, as well as a look at the original Wrestlemania.

The “WWE Rivals” show is hosted by Freddie Prinze Jr., the actor who at one point worked for WWE. The feuds highlighted include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge, and the “Monday Night Wars.”

“WWE Smack Talk” is an aftershow, in the tradition of AMC’s “The Talking Dead,” featuring Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond discussing the events shown on the previous two shows.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Biography: WWE Legends,” “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

