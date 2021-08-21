 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Peacock

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Wrestling’s annual summer block party is here and might just be the wildest one yet — we’re of course talking about WWE SummerSlam! This year’s card features no shortage of stars, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobbly Lashley,Women’s Champs Bianca Belair and Nikki A.S.H., John Cena, Bill Goldberg, Edge, Seth Rollins, and more. The action gets underway Saturday (not Sunday!) night, August 21, at 8 PM ET. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

About WWE SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam serves as WWE’s second-biggest event after WrestleMania and is one of the “Big 4” pay-per-views along with Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. SummerSlam traditionally marks the midway point to WrestleMania and features matches that are to the level of WrestleMania in terms of quality and star power, with this year’s event being no exception, as we’ll see the returns of both John Cena and Bill Goldberg to a WWE ring.

Here’s the full card for Saturday night’s affairs:

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card

Match Stipulation
Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship match
Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Goldberg WWE Championship match
Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Raw Women’s Championship match (Triple Threat)
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match
AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match
Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest WWE United States Championship match
Edge vs. Seth Rollins Singles match
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal Singles match
Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (with Doudrop) Singles match

Does WWE SummerSlam 2021 Cost More to Stream on Peacock?

No. WWE SummerSlam is available for streaming with either the ad-supported or ad-free tier of Peacock Premium.

On What Devices Can I Stream WWE SummerSlam 2021?

You can stream WWE SummerSlam on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
Peacock-------

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena – Road to SummerSlam

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.