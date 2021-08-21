Wrestling’s annual summer block party is here and might just be the wildest one yet — we’re of course talking about WWE SummerSlam! This year’s card features no shortage of stars, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobbly Lashley,Women’s Champs Bianca Belair and Nikki A.S.H., John Cena, Bill Goldberg, Edge, Seth Rollins, and more. The action gets underway Saturday (not Sunday!) night, August 21, at 8 PM ET. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When: Saturday, August 21 at 8 PM ET

Where: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About WWE SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam serves as WWE’s second-biggest event after WrestleMania and is one of the “Big 4” pay-per-views along with Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. SummerSlam traditionally marks the midway point to WrestleMania and features matches that are to the level of WrestleMania in terms of quality and star power, with this year’s event being no exception, as we’ll see the returns of both John Cena and Bill Goldberg to a WWE ring.

Here’s the full card for Saturday night’s affairs:

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card

Match Stipulation Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship match Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Goldberg WWE Championship match Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Raw Women’s Championship match (Triple Threat) Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest WWE United States Championship match Edge vs. Seth Rollins Singles match Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal Singles match Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (with Doudrop) Singles match

Does WWE SummerSlam 2021 Cost More to Stream on Peacock?

No. WWE SummerSlam is available for streaming with either the ad-supported or ad-free tier of Peacock Premium.

On What Devices Can I Stream WWE SummerSlam 2021?

You can stream WWE SummerSlam on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

