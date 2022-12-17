 Skip to Content
How to Watch WWE’s 20th Anniversary of Tribute To The Troops Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Tribute to the Troops, WWE’s annual “thank you” to the United States Military, celebrates its 20-year anniversary this weekend on FOX. Usually, this show is performed in front of active servicemen and women but it will emanate this year from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, LA Knight, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and more will be in action — so you won’t want to miss this. You can check out all the action this Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch Fox with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch WWE's 20th Anniversary of Tribute To The Troops

About WWE's 20th Anniversary of Tribute To The Troops

WWE began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. Over the past two decades, WWE has pulled off some of the most heartwarming moments in sports entertainment history at these events.

The 20th-anniversary event will feature a stacked card including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium, and other WWE Superstars in action.

Last year’s event on FOX was the most-watched Tribute To The Troops since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers.

2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops Match Card

Match # Participants
1 Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet vs. Imperium (GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser)
2 Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma
3 Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight

WWE's 20th Anniversary of Tribute To The Troops Trailer

    Fox is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

