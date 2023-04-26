How to Watch ‘Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Country music star Wynonna Judd is entering a new chapter following the tragic death of her mother, Naomi. Sadly, in April 2022, her mom unexpectedly passed away, shaking up her world and leaving her wondering what the future holds. Now, Wynonna is welcoming viewers into this part of her life in a new documentary, “Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah.” Prepare for a raw, intimate look at her personal life and the recent events she’s been hit with. It begins streaming on Paramount+ on Wednesday, April 26. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah'

In “Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah,” a year after losing her mother, Wynonna is opening up about where she’s headed next. She is also sharing how she is continuing to pay tribute to her mom and the career they built together. One way she chose to honor her is by making sure the show goes on, so she is still going on tour, despite her mom’s strongly-felt absence.

As Wynonna tells her story in the Paramount+ documentary, the artist gives viewers a special look behind the scenes of her tour. Some of her dear friends and others in the industry weigh in too. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, and Trisha Yearwood all appear in the documentary.

She doesn’t shy away from showing her real emotions as she grieves the loss of her mother. Viewers will see how she’s processed her feelings and focused on healing.

When discussing the documentary, the country music artist explained, “It’s real and it’s raw. It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice.”

She also revealed why she wants to share her story with the world. She said, “If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

