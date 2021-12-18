How to Watch Yellowstone Prequel ‘1883’ Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Can’t get enough “Yellowstone?” Then you’ll love “1883,” a prequel series that follows the Dutton family on their journey West through the Great Plains. The first two episodes will stream on December 19 only on Paramount+, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch “1883” Series Premiere

About ‘1883’

Created by Taylor Sheridan, “1883” is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy nominated “Yellowstone.”

“1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. Country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

“This is truly a dream job,” said Tim McGraw. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Faith Hill. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Live TV Streaming Option

