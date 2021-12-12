How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 7 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 “Keep the Wolves Close” Live on Paramount Network Without Cable

When: Airs Sunday, December 12 at 8 PM ET

TV: Paramount Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Background

Episode 7 follows the dramatic events of Episode 6, where John spent the night with the head protester and Jamie confronted his father about the assassination attempt against John by holding him up at gunpoint. We also saw Lloyd stab another person and get cast into a final battle with his rival by Rip, with no holds barred. (Will we have a steel cage? Will the loser leave town? What about a hair versus hair match?) Meanwhile, Beth still doesn’t trust Jamie. How will these stories shake out? Find out this Sunday.

While you wait, you can also check out the “Official Yellowstone Podcast,” hosted by Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy. The show will give listeners exclusive interviews from the cast, crew, and special guests, which include co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, show stars like Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Mo’ Brings Plenty, Forrie Smith, Ian Bohen, and more. The podcast will also welcome stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel “1883” starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

How to Stream Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options