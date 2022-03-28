 Skip to Content
How to Watch All Episodes of ‘Yellowstone,’ Including Season 4 on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

Between crime dramas, superhero shows, and sporting events, you’d think that 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios’ “Yellowstone,” a show about life in a national park, would be a nice breath of fresh mountain air. Anyone who’s been watching the show for four seasons knows that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

The fourth season of cable’s most popular series finally comes to Peacock on March 28 where it joins the first three seasons. Despite airing on cable’s the Paramount Network, Peacock secured the show’s streaming rights before Paramount+, then CBS All-Access, launched. So now you can watch all four seasons of “Yellowstone” on NBCU’s streaming platform with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

How to Watch All Seasons of ‘Yellowstone,’ Including Season 4

John Dutton’s life as the owner of the largest adjoining cattle ranch in the United States is not an easy one. Stuck between an expanding town, a reservation, and dealing with constantly shifting alliances, wavering respect, and unsolved murders, “Yellowstone” is not dissimilar from its namesake: A beautiful, picturesque landscape with an apocryphal cataclysm roiling beneath its surface.

About ‘Yellowstone’

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” sees Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) family in a dangerous position. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is striving to get back in her father’s good graces, but it’s all thrown into chaos when a coordinated attack on the family sets everyone searching for whoever is responsible. Family is everything to the Duttons, but it doesn’t mean John and Beth aren’t constantly squabbling over important decisions or whether to trust unexpected allies. There’s also a stronger, quieter solace to the ranch itself: A primal combination of man and horse riding into the sunset that reminds the audience just what the Dutton family is fighting to preserve.

Starring Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” was developed by the actor’s Territory Films along with Warm Spring Productions. Executive produced by creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the power behind this western drama is what it decides to leave unsaid. There’s a poignance and an elegance in leaving the audience to piece together a character’s emotions. The world is evolving, and the people of “Yellowstone” are embracing the dawn of an urban era.

Carter, Rip, and John may be part of a dying breed, but it won’t stop them from making the choices they believe are right. Watch season four of “Yellowstone” on March 28 with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 For Free?

Peacock does not currently offer a free trial. Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or the ad-free tier for just $4.99 per month. Peacock’s free tier doesn’t offer access to Peacock Originals, including “Yellowstone,” so a paid subscription is required to stream the new series.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Preview for 'Yellowstone' Season 4

