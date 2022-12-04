 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” is well underway, and the stakes keep climbing for the Dutton family. John is realizing that there’s a lot more to being governor than simply being an outsider with a disdain for traditional politics. The ranch hands at the Yellowstone are facing mounting troubles for killing endangered wolves, and Beth is facing increasing pressure to bring Jamie to heel and vanquish her rival. “Yellowstone” Season 5, episode 5 debuts on Sunday, Dec. 4 on the Paramount Network, and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

Episode 5 is titled “Watch ‘Em Ride Away.” The episode picks up with John Dutton having recently hired former fling and recently imprisoned animal activist Summer Higgins to be his environmental advisor. John is hoping that adding Higgins to his team will relieve some of the pressure over the killing of endangered wolves by his ranch hands. In the newest episode, John seeks to avoid his duties as governor by returning to the ranch for the simpler task of helping to brand cattle with his cowboys.

Meanwhile, Beth is at something of a crossroads. She still holds a dark secret over Jamie and has found a new and disturbing reason to keep an eye on him: he’s sleeping with the enemy. Beth’s new rival Sarah Atwood has struck up a new relationship with Jamie, and Beth has to move carefully in order to ensure her position of power remains secure. All the while, her seething rage continues to mount.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the latest episode of “Yellowstone” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer

