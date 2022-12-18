How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Get ready to return to turn back the clocks, “Yellowstone” fans. The newest series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, called “1923,” is premiering on Paramount Plus on Sunday, Dec. 18. The series will follow a never-before-seen generation of the Dutton family, as it attempts to survive the rugged life of Western ranchers in the early 20th century.

The series stars Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, and is poised to become another beloved part of the so-called “Sheridan-verse.” You can watch “1923” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘1923’ Series Premiere

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 50% OFF Paramount+ Annual Plan with CODE: WINTER50

If you want to save big on an entire year of Paramount+, you can get 50% OFF their Annual Plan with Code: WINTER50.

About ‘1923’

You may think you know the story of the Dutton family, but there are still many chapters in that saga yet to be told. “1923” takes viewers back to a time before the Yellowstone ranch, before the ruthless ambition that accompany money and power takes its grip on the clan. “1923” presents a vision of a life at once much simpler, and at the same time much more complex than the modern issues John Dutton and his family face in “Yellowstone.”

“1923,” the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore a time before modern medicine and modern conveniences, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the numerous Duttons who call it home. The series will show how these trials bring the family together, forging it into a group that will shape the destiny of this region for decades to come.

Can You Stream ‘1923’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you are not yet a customer of Paramount+, yes you can! Paramount+ offers new users a 30-day free trial to its service with the promo code 1923, so you can watch the ‘1923’ series premiere absolutely free. Even better, new users can get 50% off the annual subscription with the code WINTER50.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 50% OFF Paramount+ Annual Plan with CODE: WINTER50

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘1923’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

‘1923’ Trailer