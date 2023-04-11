 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Yonder’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

It’s hard enough to let go of loved ones when they die. But when your brain convinces you they’re trying to contact you from beyond, it’s next to impossible. Unless…they really are trying to send you a message? Jae-hyun must try to separate fact from fiction in “Yonder,” the new original drama series coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 11. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 'Yonder'

About 'Yonder'

After his wife, Yi-hoo, passes away from an illness, Jae-hyun is left to pick up the pieces of his life and move on as best he can. But one day receives a message from her – an invitation to a world called Yonder, which was designed based on her memories.

Jae-hyun goes to Yonder and reunites with Yi-hoo, which makes him happier than he imagined he ever would be again after her death. But can they be together forever? This new world seems too good to be true, and it soon becomes apparent there’s much more to Yonder than meets the eye. “Yonder” is directed by Lee Jun-ik and stars Shin Ha-kyun (“Beyond Evil”), Han Ji-min (“Rooftop Prince”), Lee Jeong-eun (“Parasite”) and Jung Jin-young (“Ode to My Father”).

Can you watch 'Yonder' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Yonder’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'Yonder'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Yonder' Trailer

  30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: SURVIVOR44

