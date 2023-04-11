How to Watch ‘Yonder’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s hard enough to let go of loved ones when they die. But when your brain convinces you they’re trying to contact you from beyond, it’s next to impossible. Unless…they really are trying to send you a message? Jae-hyun must try to separate fact from fiction in “Yonder,” the new original drama series coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 11. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Yonder'
After his wife, Yi-hoo, passes away from an illness, Jae-hyun is left to pick up the pieces of his life and move on as best he can. But one day receives a message from her – an invitation to a world called Yonder, which was designed based on her memories.
Jae-hyun goes to Yonder and reunites with Yi-hoo, which makes him happier than he imagined he ever would be again after her death. But can they be together forever? This new world seems too good to be true, and it soon becomes apparent there’s much more to Yonder than meets the eye. “Yonder” is directed by Lee Jun-ik and stars Shin Ha-kyun (“Beyond Evil”), Han Ji-min (“Rooftop Prince”), Lee Jeong-eun (“Parasite”) and Jung Jin-young (“Ode to My Father”).
Can you watch 'Yonder' for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Yonder’ on Paramount Plus.
What devices can you use to stream 'Yonder'?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Yonder' Trailer
