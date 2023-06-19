How to Watch ‘You Are Here’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Colman Domingo welcomes viewers to join him on an incredible walk down memory lane. In a new travel series, “You Are Here,” he revisits the cities that shaped who he is today as an award-winning actor, writer, and director. Along the way, he explains his memories in each spot and talks about just how important each of these locations is to his success today. The series premieres on Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. on AMC . It kicks off with two back-to-back episodes. You can watch AMC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , or YouTube TV .

About 'You Are Here' Series Premiere

Domingo is going back to his roots in Savannah, Philadelphia, New York City, and Chicago across four episodes in the “You Are Here” series. As he ventures back to these cities he knows and loved, he recalls his favorite memories there. He takes viewers back to hidden places that hold significance, even years later. The actor reflects on the pivotal moments that occurred in each spot and makes connections to where he is at this point in his life and career.

“You Are Here” follows the writer as he introduces viewers to his chosen family and the inspirational communities he was surrounded by in the past. In one episode, he heads back home to reunite with his family, and in another, he meets up with Kim Dickens as they celebrate “Fear the Walking Dead” coming to an end.

About “You Are Here,” Domingo said, “Sometimes we have to take a few steps backwards in order to grow into the next chapter of our lives. This four-part beginning shares some of my journey and the people who shaped me into the man I am today.”

What is the 'You Are Here' Series Premiere episode schedule?

Episode 1: Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Episode 2: Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Episode 3: Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Episode 4: Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

What devices can you use to stream 'You Are Here' Series Premiere?

You can watch AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'You Are Here' Series Premiere Trailer