How to Watch ‘Young Rock’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biographical sitcom “Young Rock” slams into action for a second season on Tuesday. Framed as a story told by a reflective Johnson as he runs for president in 2032, “Young Rock” details “The People’s Champ’s” life as the young son of a pro wrestler just trying to navigate his way through life. You can watch the first episode of “Young Rock” Season 2 this Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream “Young Rock” after it airs on Peacock.

“Young Rock” tells the story of young Dwayne Johnson in three different time periods — his time as a child growing up in Hawaii, his life as a high school student in Pennsylvania, and his time as a defensive lineman at the University of Miami.

Often featured are fictionalized versions of football wrestling stars from yesteryear, including former Hurricanes Michael Irvin, Warren Sapp, Ed Orgeron, and current ‘Canes head coach (and former ‘Canes offensive tackle) Mario Cristobal.

You’ll also see versions of former WWF superstars like The Iron Sheik, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, and more.

From promotional pictures shared by Johnson on Instagram, it looks like Season 2 of “Young Rock” will tell stories of Johnson’s initial wrestling training with his father, former NWA and WWF wrestler Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. We also may get to see some of Johnson’s time with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders, where he famously had “$7 in his pocket” after failing to make the team, which is where he decided to become a pro wrestler. The rest, as they say, is history.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Young Rock Season 2 Premiere live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

