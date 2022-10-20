How to Watch ‘Zatima’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The first season of the “Sistas” spin-off series “Zatima” is coming to a close this Thursday, Oct. 20 on BET+. Devale Ellis’ Zac Taylor and Crystal Renee Hayslett’s Fatima Wilson have seen their relationship go through its ups and downs this season, but the couple has remained strong in the face of adversity. What will the two final episodes have in store for the pair? You can stream it all with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ to find out!

How to Watch ‘Zatima’ Season Finale

About ‘Zatima’

The final two episodes of season one of ‘Zatima’ will debut on Thursday, Oct. 20. In the penultimate episode, titled “Blurred Boundaries,” Zac finds himself ready to take the next step in his relationship with Fatima. But the couple’s past issues could lead her to wonder if Zac is really the one for her. When Jake makes a questionable move, Zac is left dumbfounded.

In the season finale “To Be Frank,” Jake wants to push his business partnership to greater possibilities than ever before, but Zac isn’t interested. Meanwhile, Nathan‘s dark secrets manage to worm their way into Zac and Fatima’s lives, and their relationship.

“Zatima” is just the latest Tyler Perry contribution to hit BET+. In fact, BET+ is a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, and is the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays, and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from best-in-class creators like “Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club,” Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” and “Bruh,” Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” and Will Packer’s “Bigger,” to name a few.

Can You Stream ‘Zatima’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you’re not already a BET+ customer, yes! BET+ offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Zatima’ on BET+?

BET+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

