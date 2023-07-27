 Skip to Content
Zoey 102 Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘Zoey 102’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons

Millennials will be happy to see that one of their most beloved Nickelodeon series from the early 2000s, “Zoey 101,” is back in the form of a brand new movie. “Zoey 102” will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 27, 15 years after the series went off the air. The original cast is reuniting for a long-awaited reunion as former classmates Quinn and Logan are getting hitched. Main cast members Jamie Lynn Spears and Sean Flynn are set to star in the long-awaited movie. You can watch Zoey 102 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Zoey 102’

About ‘Zoey 102’

“Zoey 101” aired on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008 and made Jamie Lynn Spears a star outside of her older sister’s shadow. The series followed a group of kids attending a Southern California boarding school, Pacific Coast Academy (PCA), as they went through growing pains and romance hiccups while learning their independence.

Now, 15 years after graduating from Pacific Coast Academy, Zoey Brooks finds herself in a rut when she realizes she’s not where she thought she’d be in her 30s. Having no luck in the love department, Zoey is desperate to find a date for the wedding before seeing former PCA classmates and her first love, Chase Matthews.

Alongside Spears and Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, and Abby Wilde (among others) will reprise their childhood roles produced by Nickelodeon Studios.

Can you watch ‘Zoey 102’ for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Zoey 102 on Paramount Plus.

Can you watch ‘Zoey 102’ offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Zoey 102 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Zoey 102’?

You can watch Zoey 102 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Zoey 102’ Trailer

  • Zoey 102

    July 27, 2023

    Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

