How to Watch ‘Zoey 102’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Millennials will be happy to see that one of their most beloved Nickelodeon series from the early 2000s, “Zoey 101,” is back in the form of a brand new movie. “Zoey 102” will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 27, 15 years after the series went off the air. The original cast is reuniting for a long-awaited reunion as former classmates Quinn and Logan are getting hitched. Main cast members Jamie Lynn Spears and Sean Flynn are set to star in the long-awaited movie. You can watch Zoey 102 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘Zoey 102’

“Zoey 101” aired on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008 and made Jamie Lynn Spears a star outside of her older sister’s shadow. The series followed a group of kids attending a Southern California boarding school, Pacific Coast Academy (PCA), as they went through growing pains and romance hiccups while learning their independence.

Now, 15 years after graduating from Pacific Coast Academy, Zoey Brooks finds herself in a rut when she realizes she’s not where she thought she’d be in her 30s. Having no luck in the love department, Zoey is desperate to find a date for the wedding before seeing former PCA classmates and her first love, Chase Matthews.

Alongside Spears and Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, and Abby Wilde (among others) will reprise their childhood roles produced by Nickelodeon Studios.

Can you watch ‘Zoey 102’ for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Zoey 102 on Paramount Plus.

Can you watch ‘Zoey 102’ offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Zoey 102 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Zoey 102’?

You can watch Zoey 102 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Zoey 102’ Trailer