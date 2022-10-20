How You Can Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Series Premiere Two Weeks Early

Get your cowboy boots and 10-gallon hat ready, because the Dutton family is coming back for the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” While the series premiere is set to air on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 13, fans can get a sneak peek of the latest installment at over 100 AMC movie theaters around the country on Saturday, Oct. 29.

It was announced on Thursday that the cinema chain will host a special event featuring not only the first episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5, but also the series premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s latest series “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone. The latter show is set to debut on Paramount+ on Nov. 13, making that practically a national holiday for fans of the Sheridan.

In addition to the special screenings, AMC is encouraging fans to dress up as their favorite “Yellowstone” characters and everyone in attendance will receive a reusable Dutton Ranch cup. Also, three winners will also receive a “Yellowstone” merchandise prize pack.

Tickets will cost $15 and are available now. This will be a one-time advance double screening, so fans should check where the closest participating theater is and get their tickets ASAP.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will see the patriarch of the Dutton family (played by Kevin Costner) sworn in as the governor of Montana. The most popular show on cable released a trailer last month and anticipation for the show’s return has only grown in the weeks since.

Watch the Season 5 trailer of “Yellowstone”:

“Tulsa King” will be the latest Sheridan show to debut on Paramount+, following “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” — “Yellowstone” streams on Peacock a few months after each season ends on cable, a mistake that Paramount execs have promised never to make again.

The Stallone series follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he leaves prison following a 25 year-sentence after taking the fall for his mafia boss. In return for his loyalty, he is set up in Tulsa, Okla. and tasked with building up an arm of the “family” business there. Having been out of commission for a quarter century and not knowing anyone in town, The General seeks out new associates to help build his empire.

This is just the latest example of studios using movie theaters to create memorable events promoting streaming titles. Over the summer, Amazon premiered the first two episodes of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” as a special theatrical release in certain cities ahead of its landing on Prime Video. Disney also put “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” back onto 150 IMAX theaters for one week to promote new Disney+ series “Andor.”

The company also pulled the original “Avatar” film from its streaming service ahead of a re-release, in order to generate excitement for the fantasy franchise’s sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which will arrive on big screens this holiday season.