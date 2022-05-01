How to Watch ‘Ridley Road’ Live Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The bright summer of 1962, it has been 17 years since Hitler’s defeat and the Allies’ victory over the Axis powers in Europe. London is now clad in dazzling fashions and dancing to new rebellious music, but beneath the glam and glitter is an ugly undercurrent of neo-Nazism. Based on Jo Bloom’s acclaimed novel, MASTERPIECE on PBS is presenting the four-episode drama “Ridley Road” beginning on Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET TV: PBS

“Ridley Road” follows the story of Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey) as she goes undercover to root out grassroots fascism before it can take hold on UK soil. It begins when she follows her lover, Jack (Tom Varey), into danger. Soon caught between life and death, his survival hinges on whether Vivien can successfully infiltrate the National Socialist Movement.

Inspired by a true story, the drama is named after the road housing a headquarters of Jewish men. Known as the 62 Group, they tried to blow the whistle on violent antisemitism but were rebuffed by the police. Posing as a young hairdresser, Vivien must navigate the dangerous British neo-Nazi hierarchy to save Jack, and possibly the country itself.

A four-part adaptation by Sarah Solemani, “Ridley Road” stars O’Casey and Varey, as well as Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan, the real-life leader of Britain’s post-World War II Nazi movement. Watch it on MASTERPIECE on PBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

