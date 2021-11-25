Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Looking to save on your Hulu subscription for the holidays? Whether you’re looking to save on the Hulu on demand service or the Hulu Live TV package, the good news is that we have some whopping deals. While both versions of Hulu include the library with shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu with Live TV can give you 32 of the top 35 cable channels, making it a stellar replacement for your old cable package. Let’s take a look at your ways to save.

The Best Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Select Limited Time Offer

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

$0.99 / mo. | normally $6.99 Black Friday Deal - Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

If you want the 2021 Hulu Black Friday promo, you have to hurry. subscribe by November 29th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal.

This deal is only for new and returning subscribers. If you signed up for the service on last year’s Black Friday plan, you’re not eligible.

Though it’s virtually impossible to beat that deal, there are some alternate ways to save.

1. Save with a Student Plan

1. Save with a Student Plan

As long as you’re a college student, you can get Hulu for just $1.99/month.

College students can also save by bundling Hulu with another service. Spotify Premium for Students is available with Hulu and Showtime for just $4.99/month.

2. Discounted Hulu Gift Cards

People who receive a gift card they don’t want may look to flip those at a discount on several different websites. Their disappointment is your gain! The trick is that the supply of these cards will be limited by how many people are selling. Gift card resellers are popular online, but tread carefully to make sure you can trust any sites you encounter.

The following sites may provide discounted gift cards for Hulu:

3. Other Great Streaming Deals

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:

About Hulu

Nearly 44 million people subscribe to this top-quality on demand streaming service. The library includes a ton of variety. Standout shows include “The Handmaids Tale,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Reservation Dogs.” You’ll also have access to FX hits like “Atlanta,” “Fargo” and “Sons of Anarchy.” The documentary section is also especially strong, with “Summer of Soul,” “Fyre Fraud,” and “WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.” Whether you’re looking for something old or new, Hulu has almost everything you could want.

Subscribers who want live TV can get that through Hulu as well. The channel lineup is top-notch, allowing users to see up to 97 channels, including lots of live sports options like NFL RedZone. Hulu Live TV includes a cloud DVR with 50 hours of capacity, though you can’t fast-forward through commercials. You can upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR for $10/month. That provides 200 hours of storage space and you can skip ads.