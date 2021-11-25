 Skip to Content
Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

Looking to save on your Hulu subscription for the holidays? Whether you’re looking to save on the Hulu on demand service or the Hulu Live TV package, the good news is that we have some whopping deals. While both versions of Hulu include the library with shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu with Live TV can give you 32 of the top 35 cable channels, making it a stellar replacement for your old cable package. Let’s take a look at your ways to save.

The Best Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Select Limited Time Offer
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

If you want the 2021 Hulu Black Friday promo, you have to hurry. subscribe by November 29th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal.

This deal is only for new and returning subscribers. If you signed up for the service on last year’s Black Friday plan, you’re not eligible.

Though it’s virtually impossible to beat that deal, there are some alternate ways to save.

1. Save with a Student Plan

As long as you’re a college student, you can get Hulu for just $1.99/month.

College students can also save by bundling Hulu with another service. Spotify Premium for Students is available with Hulu and Showtime for just $4.99/month.

2. Discounted Hulu Gift Cards

People who receive a gift card they don’t want may look to flip those at a discount on several different websites. Their disappointment is your gain! The trick is that the supply of these cards will be limited by how many people are selling. Gift card resellers are popular online, but tread carefully to make sure you can trust any sites you encounter.

The following sites may provide discounted gift cards for Hulu:

3. Other Great Streaming Deals

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:

Service Deal Link Coupon Code?
Hulu $0.99 For 12 Months Get The Deal
Philo $5 For First Month Get The Deal BFCM
Sling TV $10 For First Month Get The Deal
Sling TV Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service Get The Deal
Discovery+ $0.99 for 3 Months Get The Deal
AMC+ $0.99 for 2 Months Get The Deal

About Hulu

Nearly 44 million people subscribe to this top-quality on demand streaming service. The library includes a ton of variety. Standout shows include “The Handmaids Tale,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Reservation Dogs.” You’ll also have access to FX hits like “Atlanta,” “Fargo” and “Sons of Anarchy.” The documentary section is also especially strong, with “Summer of Soul,” “Fyre Fraud,” and “WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.” Whether you’re looking for something old or new, Hulu has almost everything you could want.

Subscribers who want live TV can get that through Hulu as well. The channel lineup is top-notch, allowing users to see up to 97 channels, including lots of live sports options like NFL RedZone. Hulu Live TV includes a cloud DVR with 50 hours of capacity, though you can’t fast-forward through commercials. You can upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR for $10/month. That provides 200 hours of storage space and you can skip ads.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $0.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

