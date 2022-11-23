Hulu Black Friday Deal: Get Hulu For Just $1.99 a Month For an Entire Year (75% OFF)

For just a few days, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month (normally $7.99) for the next 12 months. With this special Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 promotion, you’ll save $72 on the streaming service over the next year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2022 Deal

But hurry up, for the 2022 Hulu Black Friday promo, you will have to subscribe by November 28th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal. The deal is month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime.

Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last month) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.

This Hulu Black Friday coupon is one of the best streaming Black Friday deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

What Can I Watch With Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $1.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Black Friday sale, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($15.50), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, The Bear, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite” and “Palm Springs.”

With your Hulu subscription you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC and Fox, like “The Bachelor,” “The Resident”, “Abbot Elementary,” & “Family Guy”, and you can watch all current episodes of shows on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons), including “Atlanta.”

The Hulu streaming library includes shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

If you prefer, you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. You can also bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, which will give you access to Disney classics, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu + Live TV with 65+ channels from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks — you can watch live TV streams similar to YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.

These include streaming devices like Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV devices like Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, and Chromecast with Google TV.