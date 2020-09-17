Hulu Reboots ‘Animaniacs,’ HBO Max Slates ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Series

“Animaniacs” is getting a reboot at Hulu, which also released a trailer that updates the character art. Premiering in 1993, the series centers on the crazy antics of the Warner sibling trio, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot.

Expected in November, the new version is part of Hulu’s expansion of cartoon classics in its existing library, which includes “Tiny Toon Adventures” and “Pinky and the Brain.” The streamer retained the original cast and Steven Spielberg as executive producer.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Our Flag Means Death” is coming to HBO Max. Oscar winner Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) will executive produce the series and direct the pilot. The series is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Series creator and showrunner is David Jenkins.

“True Colors” is Peacock’s new original short-form series, which debuts Sept. 19. The first focus is baseball player Alex Rodriguex. Upcoming weeks will include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons, Ángela Aguilar and John Leguizamo. Peacock will also add new Telemundo programming, including special micro editions of sports content from Telemundo Deportes, such as a two-part special “Top 10 Mundial,” which counts down the top moments from FIFA World Cups featuring athletes Pelé, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mickey Mouse and friends are heading to Disney+ in a new animated seven-minute shorts series, “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.” The new Disney+ original series will debut on Mickey’s birthday, November 18, with two new shorts rolling out every Friday, beginning November 27. Ten shorts will premiere this year, with 10 additional shorts set for next summer. Marked by a contemporary art style that is reminiscent of Mickey’s 1928 beginnings, the “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and earned seven Emmys.

The 72nd Emmy Awards’ virtual pre-show, “Countdown to the Emmys,” will stream on ABC News Live Sept. 20. The 90-minute live special, hosted by “Good Morning America” Weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson and ABC News correspondent Janai Norman, streams 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. ET/3:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT.

“Bruised” is Halley Berry’s directorial debut — and Netflix is in talk mode to shell out $20 million for global distribution rights. The mixed martial-arts drama, which also stars Berry, is about a former MMA fighter trying to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career. Berry directed from a script by Michelle Rosenfarb. The film screened virtually at the Toronto Film Festival.

Global rights to “Malcom & Marie” were acquired by Netflix. Sam Levinson’s romantic drama stars Zendaya and John David Washington. Levinson, who is also directing, noted: “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my “Euphoria” family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together.” The streamer also snagged the worldwide rights to Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Woman.” Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in “The Crown,” was awarded the Volpi Cup for her performance Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

“Animaniacs” trailer