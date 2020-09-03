New Streaming Deals: Emma Roberts to Hulu, Jamie Foxx Headlines Netflix’s ‘Dad’

Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”) signed a first-look deal with Hulu. The initial effort is an adaptation of ‘Tell Me Lies,” based on the novel by Carola Lovering. Meaghan Oppenheimer (Queen America) is adapting the book. The story concerns a college girl who meets a man with a mysterious past. Their relationship becomes addictive and dangerous. Rebelle Media and Refinery29 are also attached to produce. Roberts will next be seen in Netflix’s “Holidate.”

Jamie Foxx will star in a new Netflix sitcom, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” which is based on his relationship with his own daughter, Corinne Foxx. Both Foxxes will be producers on the series, which also stars David Alan Greier and Kyla-Drew and Porscha Coleman.

Mariah Carey is celebrating the holiday season with Apple TV+. The streamer is putting Carey in its Christmas stocking. “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will combine music, dancing and animation. Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens will executive produce.”

“The Three-Body Problem” trilogy by Chinese Author Liu Cixin will be written and produced by “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, teamed with Alexander Woo, for Netflix. The first book in the Hugo Award-winning series is set during the Cultural Revolution. An imprisoned student uses a covert ops to encourage aliens to invade Earth.

“Felix Ever After,” the YA novel, is getting the TV treatment from Amazon Studios, which is developing an adaptation of Kacen Callender’s novel with Field Trip Productions. Published in May, the book is about a black, queer transgender teen grappling with identity. Felix secretly fears he won’t be happy. Then he confronts anonymous transphobic messages and plots revenge. The complicated events take him on a journey of self-discovery.