Hulu Starter Kit: What Shows Are Worth Watching (2022)
Hulu is a fantastic video on demand service with lots of great shows and movies. While the service is owned by Disney, most of the kid-friendly content resides on Disney+, leaving Hulu as the more adult option. Hulu has great long-running series from the past, sci-fi classics, groundbreaking comedy series, and outstanding dramas. You’ll be surprised how much there is to choose from.
We’ll break down some of the best Hulu shows to get started with. Simply add them to your queue and start watching whenever you feel in the mood for one of these great series!
Hulu Original Series
-
Only Murders in the BuildingAugust 31, 2021
Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
-
The Handmaid's TaleApril 26, 2017
Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
-
The GreatMay 15, 2020
A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great and her explosive relationship with husband Peter, the emperor of Russia.
-
LetterkennyFebruary 7, 2016
Letterkenny follows Wayne, a good-ol’ country boy in Letterkenny, Ontario trying to protect his homegrown way of life on the farm, against a world that is constantly evolving around him. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their ass kicked.
Hulu Limited Series
-
DopesickOctober 13, 2021
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
-
The DropoutMarch 3, 2022
The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.
-
Nine Perfect StrangersAugust 18, 2021
At a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
-
Little Fires EverywhereMarch 18, 2020
The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Explore the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
-
Pam & TommyFebruary 2, 2022
This comedic series takes on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
-
CandyMay 9, 2022
Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.
Great Drama Shows that Initially Aired Elsewhere
-
FargoApril 15, 2014
A close-knit anthology series dealing with stories involving malice, violence and murder based in and around Minnesota.
-
The ShieldMarch 12, 2002
The story of an inner-city Los Angeles police precinct where some of the cops aren’t above breaking the rules or working against their associates to both keep the streets safe and their self-interests intact.
-
Sons of AnarchySeptember 3, 2008
An adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones that explores a notorious outlaw motorcycle club’s (MC) desire to protect its livelihood while ensuring that their simple, sheltered town of Charming, California remains exactly that, charming. The MC must confront threats from drug dealers, corporate developers, and overzealous law officers. Behind the MC’s familial lifestyle and legally thriving automotive shop is a ruthless and illegal arms business driven by the seduction of money, power, and blood.
-
FireflySeptember 20, 2002
In the year 2517, after the arrival of humans in a new star system, follow the adventures of the renegade crew of Serenity, a “Firefly-class” spaceship. The ensemble cast portrays the nine characters who live on Serenity.
-
This Is UsSeptember 20, 2016
Follows the lives and families of three adults living and growing up in the United States of America in present and past times. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday - and so much more than anyone would expect.
-
LostSeptember 22, 2004
Stripped of everything, the survivors of a horrific plane crash must work together to stay alive. But the island holds many secrets.
-
American Crime StoryFebruary 2, 2016
An anthology series centered around some of history’s most famous criminal investigations.
-
24November 6, 2001
24 is an American television series produced for the Fox network and syndicated worldwide, starring Kiefer Sutherland as Counter Terrorist Unit agent Jack Bauer. Each 24-episode season covers 24 hours in the life of Bauer, using the real time method of narration.
-
Under the Banner of HeavenApril 28, 2022
A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.
-
JustifiedMarch 16, 2010
A character drama based on the 2001 Elmore Leonard short story “Fire in the Hole.” Leonard’s tale centers around U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens of Kentucky, a quiet but strong-willed official of the law. The tale covers his high-stakes job, as well as his strained relationships with his ex-wife and father.
-
Veronica MarsSeptember 22, 2004
In the fictional town of Neptune, California, student Veronica Mars progresses from high school to college while moonlighting as a private investigator under the tutelage of her detective father.
-
ShamelessJanuary 13, 2004
The story of a young group of siblings pretty much abandoned by their parents, surviving by their wits - and humor - on a rough Manchester council estate. Whilst they won’t admit it, they need help and find it in Steve, a young middle class lad who falls for Fiona, the oldest sibling, and increasingly finds himself drawn to this unconventional and unique family. Anarchic family life seen through the eyes of an exceptionally bright fifteen year old, who struggles to come of age in the context of his belligerent father, closeted brother, psychotic sister and internet porn star neighbors.
-
HomelandOctober 2, 2011
CIA officer Carrie Mathison is tops in her field despite being bipolar, which makes her volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her long-time mentor Saul Berenson, Carrie fearlessly risks everything, including her personal well-being and even sanity, at every turn.
-
Buffy the Vampire SlayerMarch 10, 1997
Into every generation a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness; to stop the spread of their evil and the swell of their number. She is the Slayer.
-
HannibalApril 4, 2013
Both a gift and a curse, Graham has the extraordinary ability to think like his prey—he sees what they see, feels what they feel. But while Graham is pursuing an especially troubling, cannibalistic murderer, Special Agent Jack Crawford teams him with a highly respected psychiatrist – a man with a taste for the criminal minded – Dr. Hannibal Lecter.
-
Attack on TitanApril 7, 2013
Several hundred years ago, humans were nearly exterminated by Titans. Titans are typically several stories tall, seem to have no intelligence, devour human beings and, worst of all, seem to do it for the pleasure rather than as a food source. A small percentage of humanity survived by walling themselves in a city protected by extremely high walls, even taller than the biggest Titans. Flash forward to the present and the city has not seen a Titan in over 100 years. Teenage boy Eren and his foster sister Mikasa witness something horrific as the city walls are destroyed by a Colossal Titan that appears out of thin air. As the smaller Titans flood the city, the two kids watch in horror as their mother is eaten alive. Eren vows that he will murder every single Titan and take revenge for all of mankind.
-
My So-Called LifeAugust 25, 1994
The life of a 15 year-old high school student, whose angst-ridden journey through adolescence, friendship, parents, and life teaches her what it means to grow up.
-
St. ElsewhereOctober 26, 1982
St. Elsewhere is an American medical drama television series that originally ran on NBC from October 26, 1982 to May 25, 1988. The series starred Ed Flanders, Norman Lloyd and William Daniels as teaching doctors at a lightly-regarded Boston hospital who gave interns a promising future in making critical medical and life decisions. The series was produced by MTM Enterprises, which had success with a similar NBC series, the police drama Hill Street Blues, during that same time; both series were often compared to each other for their use of ensemble casts and overlapping serialized storylines. St. Elsewhere was filmed at CBS/MTM Studios, which was known as CBS/Fox Studios when the show began; coincidentally, 20th Century Fox wound up acquiring the rights to the series when it bought MTM Enterprises in the 1990s.
Known for its combination of gritty, realistic drama and moments of black comedy, St. Elsewhere gained a small yet loyal following over its 6-season, 137-episode run; the series also found a strong audience in Nielsen’s 18-49 age demographic, a young demo later known for a young, affluent audience that TV advertisers are eager to reach. The series also earned critical acclaim during its run, earning 13 Emmy Awards for its writing, acting, and directing. St. Elsewhere was ranked #20 on TV Guide’s 2002 list of “The 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.”, with the magazine also selecting it as the best drama series of the 1980s in a 1993 issue.
-
NYPD BlueSeptember 21, 1993
Police drama set in New York City, exploring the internal and external struggles of the fictional 15th precinct of Manhattan. Each episode typically intertwined several plots involving an ensemble cast.
-
The PracticeMarch 4, 1997
A provocative legal drama focused on young associates at a bare-bones Boston firm and their scrappy boss, Bobby Donnell. The show’s forte is its storylines about “people who walk a moral tightrope.”
-
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationOctober 6, 2000
A Las Vegas team of forensic investigators are trained to solve criminal cases by scouring the crime scene, collecting irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that solve the mystery.
Great Comedies and Sitcoms that Initially Aired Elsewhere
-
Abbott ElementaryDecember 7, 2021
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
-
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaAugust 4, 2005
Four egocentric friends run a neighborhood Irish pub in Philadelphia and try to find their way through the adult world of work and relationships. Unfortunately, their warped views and precarious judgments often lead them to trouble, creating a myriad of uncomfortable situations that usually only get worse before they get better.
-
AtlantaSeptember 6, 2016
In this wildly imaginative show from creator Donald Glover, a one-hit wonder hip-hop artist and his cousin navigate the world of small-time fame in the music industry. “Atlanta” is impossible to categorize - alternately funny, touching, strange, surreal, and perceptive. Each episode switches tone, serving almost as a standalone film featuring recurring characters. There are no rules on “Atlanta” - Justin Bieber is Black, invisible cars exist - the world is whatever Glover needs it to be for that particular episode. This gem is one of the most inventive shows on TV.
-
What We Do in the ShadowsMarch 27, 2019
A documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of a group of vampires in Staten Island who have “lived” together for hundreds and hundreds of years.
-
CheersSeptember 30, 1982
The story about a blue-collar Boston bar run by former sports star Sam Malone and the quirky and wonderful people who worked and drank there.
-
Freaks and GeeksSeptember 25, 1999
High school mathlete Lindsay Weir rebels and begins hanging out with a crowd of burnouts (the “freaks”), while her brother Sam Weir navigates a different part of the social universe with his nerdy friends (the “geeks”).
-
Modern FamilySeptember 23, 2009
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan is a wonderfully large and blended family. They give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family.
-
Big MouthSeptember 29, 2017
Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.
-
CommunitySeptember 17, 2009
Follow the lives of a group of students at what is possibly the world’s worst community college in the fictional locale of Greendale, Colorado.
-
BasketsJanuary 21, 2016
Chip Baskets wants to follow his dream of being a French clown—however, reality keeps interfering. Saddled with financial difficulties and facing an impenetrable language barrier, he moves back home to Bakersfield with high hopes. There, he is forced to confront his past while working as a rodeo clown and competing with his siblings for his mother’s approval and affection.
-
Will & GraceSeptember 21, 1998
Will Truman and Grace Adler are best friends living in New York, and when Grace’s engagement falls apart, she moves in with Will. Together, along with their friends, they go through the trials of dating, sex, relationships and their careers, butting heads at times but ultimately supporting one another while exchanging plenty of witty banter along the way.
-
Arrested DevelopmentNovember 2, 2003
The story of a wealthy family that lost everything, and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together.
-
The SimpsonsDecember 17, 1989
Set in Springfield, the average American town, the show focuses on the antics and everyday adventures of the Simpson family; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, as well as a virtual cast of thousands. Since the beginning, the series has been a pop culture icon, attracting hundreds of celebrities to guest star. The show has also made name for itself in its fearless satirical take on politics, media and American life in general.
“The Simpsons” was ranked the best sitcom of all time by Rolling Stone in 2021.
If you’ve never seen it, “The Simpsons Movie” pulled together some of the series’ best writers for a wild ride.
-
DAVEMarch 4, 2020
A suburban neurotic man in his late 20s has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world.
-
The Golden GirlsSeptember 14, 1985
Four Southern Florida seniors share a house, their dreams, and a whole lot of cheesecake. Bright, promiscuous, clueless and hilarious, these lovely, mismatched ladies form the perfect circle of friends.
-
Peep ShowSeptember 19, 2003
Peep Show follows the lives of two men from their twenties to thirties, Mark Corrigan, who has steady employment for most of the series, and Jeremy “Jez” Usbourne, an unemployed would-be musician.
-
FrasierSeptember 16, 1993
After many years spent at the “Cheers” bar, Frasier moves back home to Seattle to work as a radio psychiatrist after his policeman father gets shot in the hip on duty.
-
Party DownMarch 20, 2009
A group of struggling actors and dysfunctional dreamers wait for their big break while they are stuck serving hors d’oeurves for a Hollywood catering company ‘Party Down.’
Canceled too soon, this workplace comedy features a stellar cast (Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, and Martin Starr) with a different guest star each episode. Cameos include Kevin Hart, J.K. Simmons, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Walsh, Patrick Duffy, Josh Gad, George Takei, Rob Corddry, Paul Scheer, Steve Guttenberg, Steven Weber, Rick Fox, Enrico Colantoni, Ed Begley Jr., and Ken Jeong. It’s rare you’ll see a show where every actor is having this much fun.
-
Living SingleAugust 29, 1993
Living Single is an American television sitcom that aired for five seasons on the Fox network from August 22, 1993, to January 1, 1998. The show centered on the lives of six friends who share personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone.
Throughout its run, Living Single became one of the most popular African-American sitcoms of its era, ranking among the top five in African-American ratings in all five seasons. The series was produced by Yvette Lee Bowser’s company, Sister Lee, in association with Warner Bros. Television. In contrast to the popularity of NBC’s “Must See TV” on Thursday nights in the 1990s, many African American and Latino viewers flocked to Fox’s Thursday night line-up of Martin, Living Single, and New York Undercover. In fact, these were the three highest-rated series among black households for the 1996–1997 season.
-
BlackadderJune 15, 1983
Through four series and a few specials, Edmund Blackadder and his greasy sidekick Baldrick conjure up cunning plans as Edmund tries to take advantage of desperate times. These situation tragedies had obvious parallels from the Dark Ages to Elizabethan times, the rule of mad George III, and The Great War.
-
FuturamaMarch 28, 1999
The adventures of a late-20th-century New York City pizza delivery boy, Philip J. Fry, who, after being unwittingly cryogenically frozen for one thousand years, finds employment at Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery company in the retro-futuristic 31st century.
-
Absolutely FabulousNovember 12, 1992
Set in the world of fashion and PR, immature fun-loving mother Edina Monsoon and her best friend Patsy drive Eddie’s sensible daughter, Saffron, up the wall with their constant drug abuse and outrageous selfishness. Numerous in-jokes and heavy doses of cruel humour have made this series a cult hit in the UK and abroad.
-
How I Met Your MotherSeptember 19, 2005
A father recounts to his children - through a series of flashbacks - the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to him meeting their mother.
-
My Name Is EarlSeptember 20, 2005
When petty criminal Earl Hickey wins the lottery, he sets off on a quest to repair his questionable karma.
-
SuperstoreNovember 30, 2015
A hilarious workplace comedy about a unique family of employees at a super-sized mega store. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless summer hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they hilariously tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions.
-
The Bob Newhart ShowSeptember 16, 1972
The Bob Newhart Show is an American situation comedy produced by MTM Enterprises, which aired 142 original episodes on CBS from September 16, 1972, to April 1, 1978. Comedian Bob Newhart portrays a psychologist having to deal with his patients and fellow office workers. The show was filmed before a live audience.
-
You're the WorstJuly 17, 2014
Narcissistic, brash, and self-destructive “Jimmy Shive-Overly,” thinks all relationships are doomed. Cynical, people-pleasing, and stubborn “Gretchen Cutler,” knows that relationships aren’t for her. So when they meet at a wedding, it’s only natural that the two of them go home together and, despite their better judgment, begin to find themselves falling for each other.
-
The Odd CoupleSeptember 24, 1970
Felix and Oscar are two divorced men. Felix is neat and tidy while Oscar is sloppy and casual. They share a Manhattan apartment, and their different lifestyles inevitably lead to conflicts.
-
The Bernie Mac ShowNovember 14, 2001
The Bernie Mac Show is an American sitcom that aired on Fox for five seasons from November 14, 2001 to April 14, 2006. The series featured comic actor Bernie Mac and his wife Wanda raising his sister’s three kids: Jordan, Bryana, and Vanessa.
-
ScrubsOctober 2, 2001
In the unreal world of Sacred Heart Hospital, John “J.D.” Dorian learns the ways of medicine, friendship and life.
-
Broad CityJanuary 22, 2014
Broad City follows two women throughout their daily lives in New York City, making the smallest and mundane events hysterical and disturbing to watch all at the same time.
-
BrockmireApril 5, 2017
A famed major league baseball announcer who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown live on the air after discovering his beloved wife’s serial infidelity decides to reclaim his career and love life in a small town a decade later.
-
King of the HillJanuary 12, 1997
Set in Texas, this animated series follows the life of propane salesman Hank Hill, who lives with his overly confident substitute Spanish teacher wife Peggy, wannabe comedian son Bobby, and naive niece Luanne. Hank has conservative views about God, family, and country, but his values and ethics are often challenged by the situations he, his family, and his beer-drinking neighbors/buddies find themselves in.
-
black-ishSeptember 24, 2014
A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
-
Better ThingsSeptember 8, 2016
Sam Fox is a single, working actor with no filter trying to raise her three daughters – Max, Frankie and Duke – in Los Angeles. She is mom, dad, referee and the cops.
-
-
30 RockOctober 11, 2006
Liz Lemon, the head writer for a late-night TV variety show in New York, tries to juggle all the egos around her while chasing her own dream.
-
The Mary Tyler Moore ShowSeptember 19, 1970
30-year-old single Mary Richards moves to Minneapolis to start a new life after a romantic break-up. There she reacquaints with Phyllis who rents her a room, and meets her upstairs neighbor and new best friend Rhoda. Mary unexpectedly lands a job as associate producer at the TV station WJM, where she works alongside her bristly boss, Lou; the comical newswriter, Murray; and the newscast’s often-incompetent anchor, Ted.
-
M*A*S*HSeptember 17, 1972
The 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital is stuck in the middle of the Korean war. With little help from the circumstances they find themselves in, they are forced to make their own fun. Fond of practical jokes and revenge, the doctors, nurses, administrators, and soldiers often find ways of making wartime life bearable.
-
The GoldbergsSeptember 24, 2013
Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the ’80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling.
-
Designing WomenSeptember 29, 1986
Julia Sugarbaker, Mary Jo Shively, Charlene Frazier-Stillfield and Suzanne Sugarbaker are associates at their design firm, Sugarbaker and Associates. Julia is the owner and is very outspoken and strong-willed. Mary Jo is a divorced single-parent whom is just as strong-willed as Julia, but isn’t as self-confident. Charlene is the naive and trusting farm girl from Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Suzanne is the self-centered ex-beauty queen whom has a number of wealthy ex-husbands.
-
Rick and MortyDecember 2, 2013
Rick is a mentally-unbalanced but scientifically gifted old man who has recently reconnected with his family. He spends most of his time involving his young grandson Morty in dangerous, outlandish adventures throughout space and alternate universes. Compounded with Morty’s already unstable family life, these events cause Morty much distress at home and school.
-
Malcolm in the MiddleJanuary 9, 2000
A gifted young teen tries to survive life with his dimwitted, dysfunctional family.
-
TaxiSeptember 12, 1978
Louie De Palma is a cantankerous, acerbic taxi dispatcher in New York City. He tries to maintain order over a collection of varied and strange characters who drive for him. As he bullies and insults them from the safety of his “cage,” they form a special bond among themselves, becoming friends and supporting each other through the inevitable trials and tribulations of life.