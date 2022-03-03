Hulu to Become Streaming Home of ‘American Crime Story,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Pose’

Thanks to contracts that predate the “FX on Hulu” partnership, it hasn’t always been easy to know where you could stream television creator Ryan Murphy’s FX programming. However, it now appears that all seasons of the auteur’s “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” and “Pose” will be available on Hulu, whose parent company Disney also owns FX.

While the past 10 seasons of Murphy’s landmark “AHS” series are already available on Hulu, “American Crime Story” and “Pose” had previously only been able to be streamed on Netflix due to a deal between Netflix and 20th Television which was signed long before Disney’s acquisition of the latter.

The three seasons of both “ACS” and “Pose” will move from Netflix to Hulu on Monday, March 7 and all future seasons of “Horror” and “Crime” will stream exclusively on Hulu, following their cable premieres on FX. “Pose” ended its three-season run last summer.

This is likely a move that will make FX chairman John Landgraf very happy as last month he expressed concern over the confusion that many fans had about where they could stream latest “American Crime Story” installment “Impeachment.”

Because of the network’s deal with Netflix, there was no next-day streaming for the Monica Lewinsky-centered season. “I think that not being on a streaming platform played to ‘Impeachment’s’ disadvantage,” Landgraf told Variety. “I think that many more people prefer to consume scripted programming on streaming platforms now and it was not on a streaming platform.

Across the three Murphy series that will all be available on Hulu beginning next week, there are 168 episodes and the next addition to the “Crime Story” catalog is currently in development and will focus on New York’s iconic and infamous 54 Below. Hulu will also be the streaming home for future Murphy American Story franchises “American Love Story” and “American Sports Story.”

The former will tell the tale of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and the latter will focus on former NFL All-Pro and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.