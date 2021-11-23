 Skip to Content
Hulu Unveils 2021 Black Friday Deal, Get 12 Months For Just $0.99 a Month, Returns Thanksgiving Day

Jason Gurwin

Starting at Midnight on Thursday, November 25th, you can get Hulu for just $0.99 a month (normally $6.99) for the next 12 months. With the promotion, you’ll save $72 on Hulu w/ Limited Commercials over the next year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal Starting Thursday, Nov. 25th
  • Select Limited Time Offer
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

For the 2021 Hulu Black Friday promo, you will have to subscribe by November 29th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal.

Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last three months) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.

This is the fourth year in a row that Hulu has had a Black Friday offer, with the 2021 Black Friday Deal besting last year’s offer of $1.99 a month for a year.

What Can I Watch With Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $0.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Black Friday sale, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($13.99), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, Only Murders in the Building, Little Fires Everywhere, The Act, Shrill, Love Victor, Ramy, Mrs. America, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite.”

The Hulu streaming library includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Xboxe Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.

