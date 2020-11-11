IMDb TV, Prime Video Renew ‘Alex Rider,’ Disney Plus Dances ‘On Pointe’

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, and Amazon Prime Video have renewed the spy thriller series “Alex Rider” for a second season. The next season will be based on the fourth novel in the series — “Eagle Strike.” The first season premieres on Prime Video in Italy on Nov. 12 and on Nov. 13 in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. It aired in the U.K., Australia and Germany this summer and got raves.

Disney+ will air the original six-part documentary “On Pointe,” on Dec. 18. The show highlights a season at New York’s School of American Ballet, among the top youth ballet institutions in the world. Students 8 to 18 pursue their dreams and perform “George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Center. Older students train to launch professional careers.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Umbrella Academy” has been renewed by Netflix for a 10-episode third season. In season two, set in Dallas in the 1960s, the siblings had to find each other and then save the world from an apocalypse. And do it with their customary sarcasm, squabbling and sass — while being hunted by Swedish assassins. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are reprising their roles.

“A Chef’s Voyage” features three-star Michelin Chef David Kinch and his team from Manresa, their restaurant in Los Gatos, California. They close the restaurant for a month and head to France to collaborate with legendary French chefs. The show, starting Nov. 24, will stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max will air some of its shows on TNT, TBS and truTV over the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 26-29. Shows include the DC series “Titans” and “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco. The DC films “Aquaman,” “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Wonder Woman” will also air, as will Melissa McCarthy’s new film “Superintelligence.”

Kathryn Hahn has been added to “The Shrink Next Door” cast, the Apple TV+ dramedy based on the eponymous podcast. Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell also star in the weird story of the exploitative relationship between a needy patient and his longtime psychiatrist. Hahn previously starred in “Transparent.”

“Pennyworth” has set its season two premiere on Epix for Dec. 13. There is a two-part finale before it returns in 2021. The drama revolves around the life of Alfred Pennyworth before he began working with billionaire Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father. Bruce, of course, is better known as Batman, and Alfred as his faithful butler. The new season has English fighting a civil war between fascists and the resistance.

