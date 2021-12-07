iNDEMAND Launches PPV Streaming Service Accessible Through Web or App

iNDEMAND, the VOD PPV hosting service jointly owned by Comcast, Cox, and Charter, is getting into the streaming game with a new app and web platform.

You can find iNDEMAND’s current future streaming offerings at PPV.com and through a yet-to-be-released app. At the moment, the only thing the service has available is replays of the Gervonte Davis/Isaac Cruz fight but will be the home of the upcoming Luis Ortiz/Charles Martin heavyweight bout on New Year’s Day.

The service will likely be populated with boxing events with a spattering of other athletic endeavors included, like pro wrestling and the occasional big exhibition contest in other sports, like the Ecuador/El Salvador friendly that recently aired. Interestingly, it doesn’t seem like the upcoming Jake Paul/Tyronn Woodley rematch will be available on the streaming platform, though the event (under its former card of Paul/Fury) is advertised on the main iNDEMAND site. You can also rent movies through the service, which would be an interesting addition to the streaming platform moving forward.

Viewers can interact with other fans, post comments, upload video selfies, buy merchandise, and, “other activities” according to a statement. “Our focus is delivering what consumers want: ease of finding an event, simplicity of ordering, and quality of stream,” said inDEMAND president and CEO Dale Hopkins.

iNDEMAND has two other tools in its belt that could find a way onto their new streaming platform in some capacity — NHL Center Ice and NBA League Pass. iNDEMAND serves as the distributor for both leagues’ out-of-market broadcasting services through cable providers like Xfinity, Optimum, Cox, and more, which would no doubt be of interest to sports fans across the country if they could possibly access it via a mobile device.

Sinclair’s sports streaming rights, including 12 NHL teams, may make this a pipe dream, but Sinclair's frosty relationship with sports leagues like the MLB and NBA could allow iNDEMAND to potentially sneak in and build the sports streaming empire of Sinclair’s dreams.

PPV.com is already active with its first set of offerings, with more on the way. The yet-to-be-named app is nowhere to be seen, though.