Is Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Available to Stream? When Will It Come to Disney+?

It’s not really Spooky Season, but things are going to get a little bit ghostly this summer as Disney premieres its latest film based on its iconic Haunted Mansion ride. The new movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 28, and on Tuesday, Disney released the first trailer.

The movie centers on a woman and her son — played by Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon — who enlist a group of “spiritual experts” to help them rid their home of a collection of supernatural squatters. The film is packed with stars including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, and more.

Check Out a Trailer for ‘Haunted Mansion’:

If you or your family is excited about “Haunted Mansion” but not excited about heading to the movie theater this summer, you might be wondering when it will come to streaming. While we don’t have a definitive answer right now, we can make an educated guess based on how Disney has been windowing movies recently.

Typically, Disney follows a pattern of keeping films in theaters for 45-70 days before releasing them to its streaming services — though the most recent live-action films we can cite are all Marvel movies. The last live-action Walt Disney Pictures film to come to movie theaters was “Jungle Cruise” which premiered on July 30, 2021, which was still in the early days of audiences returning to theaters following COVID-related shutdowns. Every Walt Disney Pictures release since then has been a Disney+ exclusive.

So, if we have to use Marvel as a benchmark, we have a handful of points of reference. “Eternals” hit theaters on Nov. 5, 2021, and landed on Disney+ 68 days later on Jan. 12, 2022. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” arrived on streaming after a 70-day window. “Thor: Love and Thunder” got 62 days in theaters before making its streaming debut on Disney+ Day on Sept. 8, 2022. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hit Disney+ on May 17, 90 days after its initial theatrical debut.

Unless “Haunted Mansion” far surpasses expectations, we will likely see it come to streaming in about the same timeframe, if not sooner, much like other non-Marvel Disney+ films. “Encanto” famously hit Disney+ on Dec. 24, 2021, just 30 days after its theatrical debut, though that was under much different worldwide circumstances.

All this being said, this film was originally slated to be released in 2020, before the pandemic changed everyone’s plans, so Disney will likely want to let it play out in theaters for as long as possible. If interest isn’t there, though, you can be sure to see it pop up on Disney+ in due time. Given the excitement for the summer movie season and the wie family appeal of “Haunted Mansion,” it seems like a safe bet that Disney will allow this one to stick in cinemas for a healthy amount of time before moving it to streaming. So, our best estimate for when “Haunted Mansion” will be available on Disney+ is Friday, Oct. 6. That would also seem a perfect time to bring the supernatural flick to streaming, just in time for Halloween.