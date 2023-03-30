Is ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Available to Stream? When Will it Come to Paramount+?

Roll for initiative! If you don’t know that that means, don’t worry, you won’t need to in order to enjoy “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” the new action-adventure movie from Paramount Pictures coming to theaters on Friday, March 31.

In “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but the heist soon goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

This one is fun for the whole party, according to the acclaim it has received from critics so far. The “D&D” film currently holds an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 94% of audiences concurring that it’s a movie with a ton of laughs, and a heartfelt emotional story at its core as well.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’:

If this seems like exactly the film you’ve been waiting for, but you can’t wrangle your whole D&D group together at the same time to go see it in theaters, you’re likely hoping “Honor Among Thieves” is being released to streaming on the same day it debuts in cinemas.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a theatrical exclusive, but the good news is we can say for sure which service will get it once it leaves theaters. Since the movie is being produced and distributed by Paramount, Paramount+ is almost certainly the destination for it, unless the company gets a licensing offer it can’t refuse.

That still leaves the question of when “D&D: HAT” will be available to stream from home. There’s been no word from Paramount, though we think there’s more good news in this prediction as well. Because the film will have a bit of a niche audience as compared to blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” —which stayed in theaters for over 200 days before its streaming release— it’s highly unlikely it will see box office returns that will keep it in cinemas for an extended stay.

Given that information, we don’t think you’ll have to wait longer than the minimum of 45 days to see the new “Dungeons and Dragons” movie from home. That would put it on Paramount+ on Monday, May 15, so you have barely enough time to get word to your D&D party to set that day aside.