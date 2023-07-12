Is ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Available to Stream? When Will It Be on Paramount+?

Ethan Hunt and his band of IMF agents are back for their biggest mission yet! Paramount Pictures’ “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” has officially landed in theaters on Wednesday, July 12, the seventh installment of the multi-billion-dollar action film franchise.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen, “Dead Reckoning Part One” sees the return of Tom Cruise in his long-standing role as IMF agent Hunt as he has been tasked to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it ends up in the wrong hands. A race around the globe begins as Hunt must confront a mysterious and all-powerful enemy, as well as dark forces from his past. With nothing less than the fate of the entire world at risk, nothing is more important than this impossible mission.

The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Frederick Schmidt, and more.

Watch a Trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”:

With “Dead Reckoning Part One,” the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is back and quite literally bigger than ever with a $291 million budget, the most expensive in the franchise, so the longer the film can stay in theaters, the better for Paramount. “Dead Reckoning Part One” has already pulled in $7 million via its Tuesday night preview screenings, coming in at the high end of expectations and essentially confirming the expected long theatrical run.

After its theatrical run, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is guaranteed to stream on Paramount+, but as is standard, no anticipated date for release has been given yet, so your mission, should you choose to accept it, will have to be done in the field, at least for now.

The minimum standard window that theaters and studios have agreed on is 45 days from the initial theatrical release to when it is available on streaming services, and while there’s no real guideline as to when specific films will arrive on platforms, the latest “Mission: Impossible” film will almost certainly take longer rather than sooner. Another comparable Cruise-led film, the box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick”was added to the Paramount+ library on December 22, 2022, 200 days after its May 27 theatrical release, and there’s no reason to assume “M:I7” will be any different.

If “Dead Reckoning Part One” takes a similar, languid approach, it would arrive on Paramount+ in late January 2024, but the previous “Mission: Impossible” franchise entry, “Fallout,” took 116 days between its July 2018 theatrical release and November 2018 digital release. Last year’s Cruise-led blockbuster was available to rent or buy digitally 88 days after its theatrical debut. Early indications are that the new “Mission: Impossible” film will hit premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms on Oct. 30, exactly 90 days after it opens in cinemas.

Due to the long theatrical tail that “Maverick” continued to have during the summer of 2022, it remained in theaters for 112 more days before coming to Paramount+ just before Christmas. It seems much more likely for Paramount to similarly time the streaming release with the holiday season, rather than “Top Gun: Maverick’s” exact timetable. So, The Streamable’s official prediction for when “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” will arrive on Paramount+ is Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, giving you a full six months to stream it before “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two” arrives in theaters on June 28, 2024, to accomplish the mission.