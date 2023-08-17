Is New DC Movie ‘Blue Beetle’ Streaming? When Will it Blast onto Max?

DC Comics is up to bat again! After a string of box-office disappointments, DC Studios is ready to get back on the horse with a new movie titled “Blue Beetle,” which makes its way to cinemas officially on Friday, Aug. 18 (though of course, preview screenings have already begun in some cities).

“Blue Beetle” follows the story of young Jaime Reyes, who returns home to Palmera City after graduating from college. One night, he finds a mysterious biotechnological relic from an alien planet known as the Scarab. The Scarab chooses Reyes as his host, and equips him with a powerful exoskeletal armor system, allowing him to become the superhero Blue Beetle.

This is the best-reviewed DC movie in quite some time, as “Blue Beetle” currently sits at an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers have especial praise for lead actor Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”), as well as the film’s humor, heart and solid action set pieces.

Check out the Trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’:

If you want to marathon “Blue Beetle” with past DC releases like “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Black Adam,” you’ll have to wait a bit. The movie is a theatrical exclusive for now, which means that users are in for a delay if they insist on watching the film via streaming.

The good news is, there’s no question whatsoever about where “Blue Beetle” will stream once it’s ready to leave its exclusivity window with theaters and digital rental/purchase platforms behind. Max will serve as home to “Blue Beetle” when it heads to streaming, as it has for all other DC movies released in the past few years.

But when will that be? It’s hard to say for sure, but recent DC releases can give us clues. “Black Adam” registered a poor box-office performance but still took 56 days to reach streaming, and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” took 67 days to hit Max after arriving in theaters. The studio’s newest release “The Flash” has gone down as one of the biggest box-office flops of all time, bringing in just $268.5 million against a budget of $220 million. Despite this fact, the movie has not yet come to streaming more than 60 days after its theatrical debut.

Given that information, it’s likely that “Blue Beetle” will stay in cinemas for 70 days before becoming available to stream on Max. That will bring it to streaming on Friday, Oct. 27, just a couple of weeks after The Streamable predicts “The Flash” will be available to watch on the service, so fans can truly marathon all the latest DC movies from the comfort of their own couch.