Is New Horror Movie ‘The Invitation’ Streaming? When Will It Be Available on Netflix?

Although summer isn’t officially over yet, many are already anticipating the bite of fall in the air with glee. One reason for this anticipation? Halloween is nearly upon us. With Spooky Season fast approaching, production companies are gearing up to serve some of the finest horror movies of 2022. Screen Gems Productions is hoping that their new film “The Invitation,” in theaters August 26, helps horror fans get into the spirit of the season.

“The Invitation” is a supernatural thriller/horror film that centers a young woman named Evie. Curious about her family history, she takes a DNA test, only to discover that she has a long-lost cousin living in Europe. After connecting, she is invited to her newfound family’s lavish countryside estate and jumps at the chance. Soon, however, she discovers that there are more deeply buried family secrets than she ever could have imagined. A nightmarish fight for survival ensues, full of twists and shocking reveals that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film stars Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) as Evie and Thomas Doherty (“Descendants 2 and 3.”) The film was heavily inspired by the Dracula story, and was directed by Jessica M. Thompson (“The Light of The Moon.”)

Check out the trailer for ‘The Invitation’

If that looks like the perfect movie for your fright night, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to stream it from the comfort of your living room. Thanks to a deal signed last year between Sony and Netflix, we know that “The Invitation” will be moved to Netflix for an exclusive 18-month run after its theatrical window. But when will that be?

There is no announcement from Netflix or Sony regarding the streaming release of “The Invitation,” but other recent Sony releases may offer clues. The video game adaptation “Uncharted” saw a 147-day window before hitting Netflix, and “Umma” spent 120 days in its theatrical window. “The Invitation” is not expected to be a box office smash, so the lesser of these two numbers is more likely.

If Sony sticks with the 120-day model for “The Invitation,” the film would hit Netflix on Christmas Eve 2022. Since “The Invitation” doesn’t exactly scream “holiday movie” to most fans, Sony may decide to buck the trend and use the more-familiar 45-day theatrical window for the film. That would bring its release date to Monday, Oct. 10, just in time for Halloween. Sony doesn’t use the 45-day window often, however, so it may be a few more months before you can watch “The Invitation” from your couch.