Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Hulu? How to Watch the Sketch Comedy Series

Looking to get your fill of sketch comedy? “Saturday Night Live” has been making people laugh for nearly 50 years. But is it on Hulu? We’ll show you how to watch the show live and how to access archival episodes.

Can You Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch SNL on both Hulu Live TV and Hulu. If you have Hulu with live TV, you can watch the episodes as they air on NBC. With on demand Hulu, there’s a lag before the episodes are posted.

However, this is going to change. Starting on September 19, 2022, SNL will become exclusive to Peacock. It will no longer be available on Hulu unless you record episodes on the Hulu Live TV DVR.

Where Else Can You See New Episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’?

New episodes air as they always have, on NBC. You can access NBC on most live TV streaming services. The Streamable recommends a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM to tune in.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

After they air, episodes are available on Peacock. Moving forward, this will be your only option for on-demand SNL unless you record episodes on your DVR.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Get Peacock for just $1.99/month for 12 months with the code SEPTEMBER.

Where Can You See SNL Reruns?

When SNL leaves Hulu, you’ll find older “Saturday Night Live” episodes on Peacock.