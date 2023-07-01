Is ‘The Game’ Still Streaming? Where Can You Watch the Series Now That it’s Left Paramount+?

It was game over at Paramount+ this week, as the streaming service became the latest platform in the industry to announce it was pulling some shows from its platform. One of the series canceled at Paramount+ was its revival of “The Game,” the 2006 spinoff of “Girlfriends.”

The new version of “The Game” ran for two seasons on Paramount+, and features a mix of original cast members and new characters as they head to Las Vegas. The series examines Black culture through the prism of professional football, diving deeply into the lives of its characters to present a dramatic and highly nuanced series.

Is ‘The Game’ Completely Gone From Paramount?

All the revival episodes are, yes. The original series, which ran for 9 seasons is still available to stream on the platform, though time will tell if it remains there now that the newest episodes are gone.

Can You Buy ‘The Game’ on DVD?

You’ll start to detect a theme as you read through this article. The first six seasons of the original show are all available to buy on DVD through Amazon: Season 1 for $8.59; Season 2 for $12.86; Season 3 for $12.71; Season 4 for $7.06; Season 5 for $8.08; Season 6 for $17.95; or the complete series for $31.95.

The newest episodes released exclusively to Paramount+ have not gotten a physical media release yet.

Can You Buy ‘The Game’ Digitally?

Thankfully, even some of the new batch of “The Game” episodes are available to stream on Prime Video. Season 1 of the revival cannot be purchased as a whole, but fans can buy each individual episode for $2.99 each. Season 2, which just released in 2023 is not currently available to purchase, but episodes may come up for sale soon.

All 9 seasons of the original series is available to purchase on Prime Video in their entirety.

Could ‘The Game’ Ever Return to Paramount+?

Certainty is a dangerous game to play in these situations, but there’s basically no chance “The Game” returns to Paramount+. Streaming executives only make the decision to remove a show after ensuring viewership data supports such a move, and the data is unlikely to see any significant changes that would cause Paramount to bring the show back to streaming.

Will ‘The Game’ Appear on Another Streaming Platform?

This is a difficult question to tackle, but there’s a good chance that “The Game” will show up on another streaming platform somehow. It’s possible that once Paramount completes its sale of BET and BET+, whichever entity buys it may decide to revive the show.

The company is also shopping the series to other media outlets, so it might be picked up by another streaming platform. If it does not, and Paramount retains the rights to the show, it could easily end up streaming for free on the company’s ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV.