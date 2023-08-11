Is ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Streaming Now? When Will New Dracula Flick Head to Peacock?

Summer is the perfect time for a lovely, long sea voyage right? The weather is hot, but the breeze helps passengers and crew forget the temperature and enjoy the scenic ocean views. That is, unless you happen to be boarding a ship sailing from Transylvania to England in the late 19th century, like the crew in “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” which officially debuts in theaters on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Demeter’s voyage begins pleasantly enough, but soon strange events begin to set the crew on edge. Soon they realize they’re being stalked by an unseen force. The merciless and legendary vampire Dracula is aboard ship, and the crew must fight to stay alive each night as they stare into the brink of eternity.

Critics haven’t been terribly enthusiastic about the film, which currently has a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But no one goes into a movie like “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” expecting to see an Oscar-winner; they go for the spine-tingling chills and merciless horror that the film is packed with, as the trailer makes clear.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’:

Since “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is a theatrical-exclusive release, fans won’t be able to marathon it with “Bram Stoker's Dracula,” currently available to rent on Prime Video, at home. Fortunately, the fact that the film is being distributed by Universal means the wait to stream it shouldn’t be too long.

It also means that “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is essentially guaranteed to hit Peacock first when it leaves theaters. Universal has a licensing deal with Netflix for its animated movies as well, but part of that agreement stipulates that live-action fare from Universal won’t stream on Netflix until four years after its initial streaming premiere.

Recent Universal releases have not tarried too long on transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms after leaving theaters. The new Wes Anderson comedy “Asteroid City” came to Peacock on Aug. 11, 49 days after its initial theatrical release on June 23. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” comes in as a recent outlier for Universal, staying in theaters and on premium video-on-demand services like Prime Video for 120 days before making its way to Peacock.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is unlikely to be a cultural phenomenon the way the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” was, so audiences can expect it to hew closer to 49 days before it heads to Peacock. That would bring it to streaming on Friday, Sept. 29, leaving viewers a month to set up their Spooky Season watch party with friends to enjoy it before Halloween.