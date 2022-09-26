Is The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Streaming?

Foo Fighters aren’t done paying tribute to their drummer Taylor Hawkins who tragically passed away at the age of 50 earlier this year. His bandmates held a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 to celebrate his life. The concert was stirring and emotional, especially when Hawkins’ son joined the band on the drums for a rendition of “My Hero.”

Watch the video here:

The London concert was a huge success, but Foo Fighters aren’t done saying their goodbyes to Hawkins just yet. The group is holding another tribute concert to Hawkins on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, and they’ll be joined by some big names. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Joan Jett are all set to perform at the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach is another new addition, as are Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Kiss’ Gene Simmons, as well Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Leann Rimes, Pink and Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk and Weezer’s Patrick Wilson.

Taylor Hawkins had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997. In 2005, he was voted the Best Rock Drummer in the world by the British music magazine “Rhythm.” Hawkins passed at the age of 50 in Bogota, Columbia; no official cause of death was announced, and his passing is still being investigated.

The London tribute concert had a huge audience, partially because it was live streamed by Paramount+. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish was quick to acknowledge the power of streaming in helping Hawkins’ bandmates celebrate his life with the world.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” Bakish said. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

With the star-studded lineup set to perform in L.A., music fans everywhere might be wondering if the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be streamed worldwide like the first one was.

At the moment, the answer is no. There have been no plans announced by the band, Paramount, or any other streaming service that the concert will be available to watch. Fortunately for fans, the London Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is still streaming on-demand on Paramount+. Fans can watch the entire 4.5-hour version of the show, or Paramount has made a condensed one-hour version available.

Saying goodbye is difficult, and often emotional when a group is as close-knit as the Foo Fighters clearly are. But such tributes are often incredibly cathartic, and fans who aren’t ready to say their final goodbye to Hawkins can still enjoy the show that honors his memory if they can’t make it to the L.A. show on Sept. 27.