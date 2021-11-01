Is There a ‘ManningCast’ with Peyton and Eli For Giants vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Game?

The Manning Bros. returned last week for “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”, after a few weeks off. But, will the Manning Brothers breakdown Eli’s old team, the New York Giants, when they face the Kansas City Chief for Monday Night Football?

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, including the matchup during Week 8 between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Can You Stream The Giants/Chiefs ManningCast on ESPN+?

While the opening game was available as a simulcast on ESPN+, the rest of the telecasts during the regular season will only be available on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN and ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) returned for the first time since Week 3 and delivered 1.6 million viewers, resulting in the Super Bowl-winning brothers now fronting ESPN’s three most-watched alternate telecasts. The audience (1,606,000 viewers) joins the Mannings’ Week 3 (1,890,000 viewers) and Week 2 editions (1,860,000 viewers each) to complete the top 3.