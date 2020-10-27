It’s Official: T-Mobile Launches TVision Streaming TV Service With Three, Low Cost Subscription Tiers

It’s official, T-Mobile is bringing their TVision home TV service nationwide. Not only is the company making their service available across the country, but it will also be available in three different tiers so customers can choose the option that works best for them.

The first service titled, TVision Live, is made for those who want live news and sports starts at $40. It features a multitude of channels, from ESPN, NBC, ABC, Fox and more, including local affiliates. They have two additional tiers, TVision Live+ ($50) which adds additional sports networks like NFL Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and NBC Sports RSNs, while TVision Live Zone adds channels like NFL RedZone and MAVTV.

The second service for entertainment is called the TVision Vibe. This tier features 30 of the most watched entertainment channels available, including AMC, BET, Hallmark, Discovery etc. for $10. The service has many of the same channels as Philo ($20), but is missing those from A&E, History, Lifetime, and select ones from Discovery.

The third, which unifies your a la carte streaming services, is called TVision Channels. This tier holds channels Starz, Showtime, Epix in one hub, so users don’t need multiple bills or multiple logins to access their channels. TVision Channels puts them all in one space.

The home TV service was first launched in April 2019. TVision cost $90 a month (no extra broadcast or RSN fees) and was available via a proprietary set-top box. The service had 150-plus channels, with add-ons like HBO available for $6 a month. It offered an HD DVR as well as supports voice control for Alexa and Google Assistant.

TVision streaming services and the TVision Hub will be available nationwide for all T-Mobile postpaid customers starting Nov. 1. Legacy Sprint customers will get the services later in November, and prepaid customers will get them next year.

The company also announced the TVision Hub, a new streaming device based on Google’s Android TV. The $50 device comes with advanced features such as voice navigation.

T-Mobile also announced that customers who sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone packages by Dec. 31 will get Apple TV+ at no additional charge for a year, plus the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate.

Last week, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert released a teaser video about the un-carrier move to his Twitter account. In the teaser video, which starred Rashida Jones, the actress was on the phone with customer support and was frustrated over some confusing fees listed on her bill. On the other side of the phone was Sievert, who chimes, “You know what? It’s time,” as he sits in front of a TV with the words “It’s on.”

TmoNews speculated that because the “letter ‘O’ in the phrase ‘It’s on’ had a play button and is similar to the letter ‘O’ in T-Mobile’s TVision logo,” T-Mobile’s Oct. 27 announcement would be about their TVision home TV service.

In July, news broke that T-Mobile was developing a streaming device that will run on Google’s Android TV, according to some FCC documents. It would was speculated that the new device might be part of a plan to expand TV Vision nationwide.

Though images of the device itself weren’t provided with the FCC listing, based on images of the remote, the device will allow users to stream live TV and access over-the-top streaming services. The remote has shortcuts for T-Vision, a DVR and channel guide, as well as Netflix and YouTube. It also has a large Google Assistant button.