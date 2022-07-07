James Caan Dies at 82 - How to Stream His Best Films

James Caan was one of cinema’s great “macho” guys. Immortalized as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” Caan would often bring that menace to other roles. That power got flipped on its head when he played the wounded, bed-bound writer in the 1990 thriller “Misery.”

Jon Favreau tells a great story about how he prodded Caan during the filming of “Elf.” When Caan wasn’t delivering enough in a needed scene, Favreau walked up to him and whispered, “You’re James f—-ing Caan.” Favreau stepped back behind the camera and Caan raised his game.

What’s also notable is how close Caan came to starring in some major hits. He turned down roles in “MASH,” “The French Connection,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Blade Runner,” “Love Story,” and “Superman.”

Here’s how to watch the best films of this one-of-a-kind actor.