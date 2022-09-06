Joint Comcast-Paramount Streaming Platform Launches in Europe; What Would a Similar Merger Look Like in the U.S.?

Comcast and Paramount Global are trying something new, and the implications for the U.S. streaming market could be drastic. The two companies have joined forces to launch a new SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) platform in Europe called SkyShowtime. The streaming service will combine the libraries of what U.S. customers know as Paramount+, SHOWTIME, and Peacock.

SkyShowtime will launch on Sept. 20 in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden and will expand to 19 more countries across the continent by the first quarter of 2023. SkyShowtime is intended to serve markets that Paramount+ has not yet entered. The cost will vary, but countries using the Euro will see a price point of €6.99 per month.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

The service will feature the streaming premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The Northman,” and more. TV series available at launch will include the Showtime dramas “American Gigolo” and “Yellowjackets,” and Sky originals “The Rising” and “The Fear Index,” as well as Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”

“We’re excited for our customers to have exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic and world-renowned studios,” said SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “We look forward to sharing further details about launch dates for our other markets and bringing SkyShowtime to even more people across Europe.”

The launch of SkyShowtime in Europe begs the question: What would such a merger of streaming services look like in the United States? Because of the inherent conflict between rival broadcast networks CBS and NBC, a merger of Peacock and Paramount+ in the U.S. is not likely. But that doesn’t mean that another company isn’t a good fit for Comcast and NBCUniversal.

That company could be Warner Bros. Discovery. CEO David Zaslav expressed interest in such a merger last year, and engaged Comcast CEO Brian Roberts regarding the proposal. Nothing came of it at the time, but according to speculation from Puck News that could change in the future.

If the two companies do decide to merge their streaming platforms, it would create a whole host of questions. What would it cost to subscribe, for instance? SkyShowtime’s price point is roughly the equivalent of $7 per month in the U.S., but HBO Max is one of the most expensive streaming services available domestically. Surely, combining its library with that of Peacock would demand a higher price point.

There would undoubtedly be regulatory hurdles for Comcast and WBD to clear if such a partnership were ever officially announced, but as the era of consolidation and rebundling kicks off as the latest phase in the streaming wars, these types of collaborations could become more common moving forward.

Such questions reside in the realm of pure speculation for now, but with the fate of streaming continuing to evolve as costs become more of a concern for customers and corporations alike, expect industry executives to be watching SkyShowtime closely. If it succeeds, it may prove to be a test case for additional streaming mergers in the future.

Companies are looking to cut costs while also continuing to grow their subscriber bases, and customers should expect them to use any tactic available to achieve those goals.