Jon Stewart Signs For Current Affairs Show At Apple TV+

Jon Stewart left the Emmy-winning “The Daily Show” five years ago — and he’s now planning his return to the TV world.

This round, he’s signed on to do a multi-season current-events show for Apple TV+

The one-hour series, via Stewart’s Busboy Productions, will mine a single topic, which will be augmented by a podcast. A start date has not yet been announced, but as part of the deal, Busboy will have first-look rights for future Apple projects.

Stewart will be one of the executive producers of the unnamed show, as well as host of the new venture.

Since he left his 16-year tenure at Comedy Central’s “Daily” satire show, Stewart has directed two films, both with a political edge: “Rosewater” and “Irresistible.”

He has also been active in advocacy work, particularly for 9/11 first responders.

Several of the early stars of “The Daily Show” have also made names hosting their own shows, including Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and John Oliver.