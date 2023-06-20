Judge Rules A&E’s ‘On Patrol: Live’ Lawsuit Against Reelz Can Move Forward; Best Ways to Watch the Series Now

In many parts of the United States, early summer weather has settled in, meaning it’s far too nice out to stay indoors. Lawyers for A&E and Reelz will be stuck in courtrooms for at least a bit longer, however, as according to Deadline, a New York judge has ruled that A&E’s lawsuit against Reelz over its police ride-along series “On Patrol: Live” can move forward.

The suit was first filed in the summer of 2022, alleging that Reelz’s “On Patrol: Live” was essentially a carbon copy of the A&E show “Live PD,” which was canceled in the wake of protests following George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Reelz recently sought a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but that motion was denied, and the lawsuit now moves into the discovery phase for A&E.

“On Patrol: Live” has been a hot ticket for Reelz ever since its debut last July. Between then and February, the channel saw its ratings jump 270% thanks to the show. It got a 90-episode renewal order in February, ensuring it will remain on the air until January of next year, pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

While the case is making its way through the courts, users may be wondering what the best ways to watch “On Patrol: Live” are currently. There are several ways to see episodes, either live or on-demand, so check below for all the details.

Best Options for Watching ‘On Patrol: Live’

Cord cutters with an interest in watching “On Patrol: Live” as it airs every Friday and Saturday night on Reelz have several live TV streaming options for watching the channel. There are choices available for every entertainment budget, so look them over to see which is the right pick for you!

DIRECTV STREAM is the best choice for streaming the Reelz channel live, because it does not require any add-ons to get the channel. DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $74.99 per month (plus taxes and fees) after a five-day free trial, and the service carries more top cable news, sports, and entertainment channels than any other live TV service currently available.

Peacock is the best choice for users who want to stream Reelz on the cheap. For just $4.99 per month, users can access a livestream of Reelz, which will allow them to watch new, live episodes of “On Patrol: Live” on Friday and Saturday evenings. Additionally, Peacock has 90 episodes from Season 1 of the series available to watch on-demand. That’s on top of the robust live sports offerings, Universal movies and top-quality originals Peacock has to offer.

Philo carries Reelz in its “Movies and More” add-on pack, which is an extra $3 per month. Philo’s base plan offers more than 70 total channels and comes in at just $25 per month. Even with the Movies and More add-on pack, the price comes in at less than half the cost of a DIRECTV STREAM subscription, though there is a bit of a tradeoff in terms of channel count. Philo offers a seven-day free trial to new users.

For a more middle-of-the-road option, users should consider Sling TV. Sling offers Reelz in its Hollywood Extra add-on pack, which costs $6 per month on top of the $40 monthly subscription cost. It can be added to any Sling subscription, and while Sling’s base price is a bit higher than Philo, it offers ESPN, TNT, and other top sports and entertainment channels that Philo users won’t find.