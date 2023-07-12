Keep Kids Entertained and Learning This Summer with Sling Freestream

Mid-July doesn’t exactly constitute the dog days of summer, but for parents with kids to keep entertained it’s certainly close enough. Summer break is only half over for most kids across the United States, and that means parents have at least another month of kids with nothing but time on their hands.

To combat the boredom that can crop up during this time of year, parents should check out Sling Freestream. Freestream is, as the name suggests, completely free to all users, whether they subscribe to Sling TV’s live TV service or not. The service offers hundreds of free streaming channels, including some selections that are tailor-made for keeping children entertained.

What Are the Top Kids Channels Available on Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream’s channel count has grown to over 400, and it offers more than 41,000 titles to stream on-demand as well. No matter how picky your kids are, there will be something on the service that keeps them entertained.

Families with younger kids will want to check out the Nick Jr. Pluto channel. Programming highlights on the channel include:

“Peppa Pig”

“Bubble Guppies”

“Kiri and Lou”

“Blaze and the Monster Machines”

“Blues Clues & You!”

Older kids will get big laughs out of the AFV Family channel, which features some of the very best in content from “America’s Funniest Home Videos” over the years. Shows available on the channel include:

“Prank Video Showdown”

“What Are You Laughing At?”

“Epic Funny Videos Countdown”

“Ultimate Haunted 100 Halloween Countdown”

“Mission Laughter”

The whole family will be able to enjoy content from the Pet Collective channel, which features some of the cutest and most hilarious pets from across the globe. Titles streamed on this channel include:

“Animals Unscripted”

“We Heart Animals”

“Best Pets of the Month”

“Pet Obsessed”

“TPC That’s My Pet”

What Other Kids Content is Available on Sling Freestream?

“Ryan and Friends” : Featuring episodes of the beloved YouTube series.

pocket.watch : Offers titles like “Love, Diana,” “Super Spy Ryan,” “Onyx Monster Mysteries,” “Dollar Toy Squad,” “Captain Future Pirate,” Hobby Kids Adventures” and more.

DuckTV : Features “Bedtime Stories,” “Learn with DuckTV,” “Let’s Move!,” Seasons on DuckTV,” “DuckTV Favorites” and “Sleep Tight!”

Family Time : Titles for all ages including “Danger Mouse,” “Ariel & Zoey & Eli Too,” “Radio Active,” “Wizards Vs. Aliens,” and even classics like “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Sensical Jr. : “The Wiggles,” “Kipper,” “Thomas and Friends,” and “The Hoobs” make up the bulk of this channel’s programming.

Sensical Gaming : For fans of games like Roblox, Minecraft, and more; watch famous gamers play age-appropriate games for kids!

Sensical Makers : For the artist/scientist in your life, with shows like “Mister Maker,” “Slick Slime Sam,” “Art Ninja,” “5-Minue Crafts,” “Frankenfood,” “How Ridiculous” “Let’s Get Inventin’” and “Giver.”

Da Vinci : Watch live or on-demand with titles like “A Week to Beat the World,” “Animal Embassy,” “Becoming Xtraordinary,” “Did You Know?” ” Gym Stars,” “Ice Stars,” “Junior Vets,” “Operation Ouch,” “Ouchtastic,” “SciShow Psych,” “Science Max: Experiments at Large,” “Siyaya Come Wild With Us,” “The Dengineers,” “The Pet Rescuers,” “Xploration Awesome Planet,” “Xploration Nature Knows Best” and “Xploration Outer Space.”

The Playground : Tons of animated titles, including “14 Cows for America,” “A Dragon Adventure,” “Amazing Aliens,” “Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Bee Geniuses: Buzz Mania,” “Bee Team 2,” “Belly of the Beast,” “Camelot,” “Cocoland,” “Dia of the Dead,” ” Dog Town,” “Easter Bunny Adventure,” “Frank, Who Liked to Build” programming from Highlights, “If Sharks Disappeared,” “Jurassic Bark,” “Legend of Su-Ling,” “Mushroom Rain,” “Ogre” and others.

TG Junior : “Leo the Wildlife Ranger,” “Nuni,” “Pim and Pom at the Museum,” “Roger,” “Get Up & Dance!” “Pirate School,” “Baby Riki,” “Cry Babies,” “Bubu and the Little Owls,” “Mr. Moon” and more.

Toon Goggles : “Angry Bird Toons,” “Animal Jam,” “BFF,” “Eliot Kid,” “Everyone Loves a Moose,” “Fishtronaut,” “Hero HQ,” “Kikoriki,” “LOL Block,” Pumpkin Reports,” “Shaun the Sheep,” “Sonic X,” “Talking Tom and Friends,” “Timmy Time,” “The Pirates Next Door,” “Turbozaurs” and “VIP Pets.”

Filmrise Kids: Offers classic kids’ movies like “The Secret of Anastasia,” “Stellaluna,” “Miracle Dogs Too,” “Snow White and the Magic Mirror” as well as series such as “SlugTerra” and “Camp Lakebottom.”