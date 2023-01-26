LAST CHANCE: Get 1 Month of STARZ for $5 (45% OFF)
If you’re looking to save on STARZ, the clock is ticking on a great deal. You can get your first month of the service for just $5 as long as you sign up before January 31. That saves you 45% off the normal price.
What Can You Watch With STARZ?
Jump into the new season of mafia story “BMF,” or binge the popular drama series “Power,” or thrill to the bodice-ripping romance of “Outlander.”
It’s also worth grabbing this deal to catch up on the beloved comedy “Party Down,” which is coming back after 13 years. You can see the first new episode February 24. The new season will feature Jennifer Garner and James Marsden in recurring roles with cameos by Quinta Brunson, Bobby Moynihan, and Nick Offerman. (Rolling Stone named it one of the 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time.)
Other popular shows include “Spartacus,” “American Gods,” “The Missing,” and the Julia Roberts Watergate drama, “Gaslit.”
When it comes to movies, you can watch the “Die Hard” movies, “Spider-Man No Way Home,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Abyss,” “Casino,” “Aliens,” “Fargo,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and “The Big Lebowski.”
STARZ is also the only place to see the recent Spider-Man movies: “Homecoming,” “Far From Home,” and “No Way Home.”
What Devices Can You Use to Watch STARZ?
STARZ is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
The Best of STARZ
-
Party DownMarch 20, 2009
A group of struggling actors and dysfunctional dreamers wait for their big break while they are stuck serving hors d’oeurves for a Hollywood catering company ‘Party Down.’
Canceled too soon, this workplace comedy features a stellar cast (Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, and Martin Starr) with a different guest star each episode. Cameos include Kevin Hart, J.K. Simmons, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Walsh, Patrick Duffy, Josh Gad, George Takei, Rob Corddry, Paul Scheer, Steve Guttenberg, Steven Weber, Rick Fox, Enrico Colantoni, Ed Begley Jr., and Ken Jeong. It’s rare you’ll see a show where every actor is having this much fun.
-
OutlanderAugust 9, 2014
The story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.
-
BMFSeptember 26, 2021
The drug trafficking drama is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. It revolves around brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who together took their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop. The drama, per Starz, will tell a story about love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.
-
PowerJune 7, 2014
A successful New York entrepreneur lives a double life as the head of a drug empire that serves only the rich and influential, all while wanting to escape the underworld and keep his family safe.
-
GaslitApril 24, 2022
This series is about the Watergate scandal and focuses on several untold stories, including Richard Nixon’s subordinates, deranged zealots, and the whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole enterprise crashing down. The story centers on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn). Despite her party affiliation, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and her personal life to unravel. As attorney general, Mitchell is forced to choose between Martha and the president.
-
Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 15, 2021
When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life.
The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.
-
Ash vs Evil DeadOctober 31, 2015
Bruce Campbell reprises his role as Ash Williams, an aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who’s spent the last three decades avoiding maturity, and the terrors of the Evil Dead. But when a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, he’s forced to face his demons — both metaphorical and literal.
-
SpartacusJanuary 22, 2010
Torn from his homeland and the woman he loves, Spartacus is condemned to the brutal world of the arena where blood and death are primetime entertainment.