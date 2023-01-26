LAST CHANCE: Get 1 Month of STARZ for $5 (45% OFF)

If you’re looking to save on STARZ, the clock is ticking on a great deal. You can get your first month of the service for just $5 as long as you sign up before January 31. That saves you 45% off the normal price.

What Can You Watch With STARZ?

Jump into the new season of mafia story “BMF,” or binge the popular drama series “Power,” or thrill to the bodice-ripping romance of “Outlander.”

It’s also worth grabbing this deal to catch up on the beloved comedy “Party Down,” which is coming back after 13 years. You can see the first new episode February 24. The new season will feature Jennifer Garner and James Marsden in recurring roles with cameos by Quinta Brunson, Bobby Moynihan, and Nick Offerman. (Rolling Stone named it one of the 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time.)

Other popular shows include “Spartacus,” “American Gods,” “The Missing,” and the Julia Roberts Watergate drama, “Gaslit.”

When it comes to movies, you can watch the “Die Hard” movies, “Spider-Man No Way Home,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Abyss,” “Casino,” “Aliens,” “Fargo,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and “The Big Lebowski.”

STARZ is also the only place to see the recent Spider-Man movies: “Homecoming,” “Far From Home,” and “No Way Home.”

What Devices Can You Use to Watch STARZ?

STARZ is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.