 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

LAST CHANCE: Get 15+ Streaming Services For $1.99/mo. For 2 Months, Including AMC+ and Showtime

Jason Gurwin

Want a new streaming service to kick off 2023? You have until midnight tonight (January 1st) to save up to 80% of 15+ streaming services.

Amazon offering Prime members the chance to save on Showtime, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free through Prime Video Channels. With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $1.99 per month (up to 80% off); check out the full list is below.

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not already, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also help you save on shipping for any last-minute holiday shopping.

All Prime Video Channels 2022 Deals

Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?

If you need a streaming device to go with your new streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Amazon’s deals on Roku or Fire TV devices.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a three-month free trial of Apple TV+.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.