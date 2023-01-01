LAST CHANCE: Get 15+ Streaming Services For $1.99/mo. For 2 Months, Including AMC+ and Showtime
Want a new streaming service to kick off 2023? You have until midnight tonight (January 1st) to save up to 80% of 15+ streaming services.
Amazon offering Prime members the chance to save on Showtime, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free through Prime Video Channels. With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $1.99 per month (up to 80% off); check out the full list is below.
To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not already, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also help you save on shipping for any last-minute holiday shopping.
All Prime Video Channels 2022 Deals
- AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99)
- BET+: $1.99 (normally $9.99)
- Showtime: $1.99 (normally $10.99)
- Cinemax: $1.99 (normally $9.99)
- STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99)
- Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99)
- VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99)
- Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99)
- PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99)
- Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99)
- History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99)
- Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99)
- PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99)
- PBS Living: $1.99 (normally $2.99)
- Screenpix: $1.99 (normally $2.99)
Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?
If you need a streaming device to go with your new streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Amazon’s deals on Roku or Fire TV devices.
If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a three-month free trial of Apple TV+.
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 | normally $29.99
- Roku Express (2022): $24.99 (normally $29.99)
- Fire TV Stick: $24.99 | normally $39.99
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $35.49 (normally $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $26.99 | normally $49.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34.99 | normally $54.99
- Roku Ultra: $69.99 (normally $99.99)
- Roku Streambar: $99.99 (normally $129.99)