Last Chance: Get an Annual Subscription to Paramount+ for 50% Off and Watch NFL, College Football, UEFA, March Madness

The NFL season is in full swing, and the UEFA Champions League season is just about to begin! If only there were a streaming service that allowed you to watch the top American football league in the world alongside one of the top European football competitions of the entire year…

Oh wait, there is! Paramount+ will stream every single UEFA Champions League match this season, and the service also offers live NFL games every single Sunday of the season on both of its subscription tiers. Too good to be true? Try this on for size: Paramount+ is offering new customers 50% off an annual subscription to either of its plans with a special promo code. That brings the price of yearlong access to Paramount+ Essential to just $29.99, or Paramount+ with Showtime to $59.99. This deal lasts only through Wednesday, Sept. 20, so sign up today!

How to Get 50% Off Paramount+ Annual Plans

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Try it Free,” then choose whether you want an annual plan of Paramount+ Essential ($59.99 per year) or Paramount+ with Showtime ($119.99 per year).

Enter your contact/new login information.

When prompted, enter promo code Sports.

Enter payment information and finish signing up.

Get the Deal 50% off an Annual Subscription to Paramount+ paramountplus.com Sign up before Sept. 20 to get half off a yearlong subscription to Paramount+

Paramount+ Essential comes with ad-supported access to shows like the upcoming “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” the latest series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan’s past series like “Special Ops: Lioness” and “1923” are also available on the service, as well as out-of-this-world titles like “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and blockbuster movies like “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” when it departs theaters. Normally, an annual subscription to this plan costs $59.99 per year, but the promo code brings your price down to just $30 for 12 months.

Paramount+ with Showtime incorporates all of the features of the Essential plan and adds much more to them. Users of this tier won’t see any ads while they’re streaming on-demand content, and they’ll get the entire Showtime library as well, with titles like “Your Honor” and the new season of “Billions.” This plan also includes a livestream of your local CBS affiliate, so you’ll get access to news and more live sports like the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This service is normally $119.99 per year, but with the discount, it drops to just $59.99.

Users have just a few hours left to get these deals, which expire on Sept. 20. Paramount+ executives have promised a price increase is coming to the service sometime soon, so the best way to lock in your price for the next year is signing up with promo code Sports to save 50% off any annual Paramount+ plan now. You’ll be able to watch the NFL, the entire 2023-24 UEFA Champions League tournament, and much more with a subscription.