LAST CHANCE: Get Up to 25% OFF Roku Devices Including Roku Ultra, Express 4K+, and Streambar

Jason Gurwin

While Prime Day may be over, Roku is still running some killer deals on their latest streaming devices, but you only have until June 26th to jump on the deals. The best value is their Roku Express 4K+ at just $29.99 (normally $39.99) that streams in 4K and includes their Remote with TV controls.

If you want their top-of-the-line, they are offering a $30 discount on the 2020 Roku Ultra. This is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time.

They are also offering a View Price for just $99 (normally $129), which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player. It’s one of our favorite streaming devices that launched in 2020. If you want to up your audio game even more, you can get $30 OFF the Roku Streambar Pro, along with the Roku Subwoofer.

