LAST CHANCE: Save Up to 21% for Full Year of Shudder Before Price Increase Goes Into Effect Tomorrow

Layne Gibbons, Matt Tamanini

Just like the movies on the Shudder streaming service, this is one scary piece of news movie fans shouldn’t close their eyes to. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, the horror movie streamer is increasing its monthly prices from $5.99 per month to $6.99 and its annual membership from $56.99 to $71.88. When the platform’s parent company AMC Networks announced the price increase in July, it confirmed that existing subscribers would see the price increase on their first bill following Monday, Aug. 28. That means that if you want to lock in the lower prices, today is your last chance to do that.

Though the monthly plan only increases by $1, an annual Shudder subscription is going up by $14.89, so if you want to save on your demons, slashers, and jump scares, your best option is to grab an annual membership now. What’s even better is that new Shudder customers can try out the service for free for seven days before the annual plan kicks in

How to Get 7-Day Free Trial and Save 21% on Annual Shudder Subscription

What Features Does Shudder Offer?

Shudder is home to hundreds of horror, supernatural, and thrilling movies. From cult classics like “Children of the Corn” to “Creepshow,” Shudder is the perfect subscription service for horror movie enthusiasts.

Unlike other subscription services like Netflix or Hulu, there’s no algorithm curating based on titles users watch going on, instead everything This makes the service more authentic because it shows titles worth watching. This can be said for original content, like Shudder originals “Wolf Creek” and “Slaxx.” Prime Video users can also add Shudder as a channel, making it more available when using other services. With new movies and shows added weekly, memberships are flexible and users can cancel at any time.

Unfortunately for subscription users, price jumps for streaming services are the norm. Ad-free services have gone up 25% in the past year. Popular subscription services like the Disney+ has gone up 27%, and Peacock experienced a price increase in July.

To save money on subscriptions, grabbing Shudder’s current price of $56.99 per year is the hot deal. But work fast, because you only have until the end of the day to do it!

7-Day Trial
amazon.com

Shudder

Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth’s History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.

Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.

We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.

7-Day Trial
$5.99 / month
amazon.com
